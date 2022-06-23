Train slams into tractor-trailer at Suwanee crossing

article

Norfolk Southern is assessing the damage to one of its trains and rail crossing after a tractor trailer was struck by a train on Thursday afternoon.

The railroad crossing at Suwanee Dam Road was closed for just under two hours after the incident. A photo provided by the Suwanee Police Department shows the trailer off to the side and knocked from atop its axils.

Police said it happened around 2:02 p.m. and there were no fatalities.

The crossings at Russell and Main streets were not impacted.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ A train was struck by a train in Suwanee at a crossing on June 23, 2022. (FOX 5)

Police posted the all clear just before 3:50 p.m.

No word if the tractor-trailer got stuck on the tracks. The crash remains under investigation.

No word on the damage to any surrounding infrastructure.