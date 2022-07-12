Train derails near Robins Air Force Base

article

A train derailment in Middle Georgia has snarled traffic and blocked at least two entrances to Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins.

Emergency officials in Houston County said no hazardous materials were involved or leaking. Officials said there was no immediate danger to those nearby.

The derailment happened near Watson Blvd. and Highway 247. Officials said it was blocking several streets including Bargain Drive, Ignico Drive, Green Street, Watson Blvd, and Martin Luther King Blvd.

State, local, and military crews have responded to the scene to assist in the cleanup and traffic control.

Air Force officials said the Watson Blvd and Green Street entrances to the base are closed, but the Russell Parkway gate remains open.

An image shared by the Houston County Emergency Management Agency shows several tankers overturned and off their axles. A portion of the railway also appeared to be damaged.

No word on when the incident would be cleared.