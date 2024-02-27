Trailblazer Gloria Butler announces retirement from Georgia state Senate

article

Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler, D-Stone Mountain, declared she will not seek re-election this year. Her retirement is the end of an era for Georgia politics and her distinguished career in the state legislature.

The decision was shared with her colleagues and the public on Tuesday, as Butler, a trailblazer and the first Black woman to lead the Senate Democratic Caucus, reflected on her tenure with a sense of fulfillment and surprise at its length.

Who is Gloria Butler?

Butler, 82, representing parts of DeKalb and Gwinnett counties, has been a fixture in Georgia politics since first being elected to the state Senate in 1998. Over the years, she has witnessed and contributed to the shifting dynamics of Georgia's political landscape, from a time when Democrats held the majority to the current Republican dominance that began in 2002.

Speaking to her colleagues, Butler expressed how her initial plan for a decade-long tenure turned into a much longer commitment. "I've had an extraordinary journey at this Capitol," Butler stated, acknowledging her unexpected but impactful career. Her leadership and dedication have not only shaped legislative debates but also served as an inspiration for women and minorities aspiring to political roles.

Despite the challenges of being in the minority, Butler emphasized the necessity of diligence and unity within the Democratic caucus. "You have to work harder, much harder when you are in the minority," she noted, highlighting the constant vigilance required to advocate for Democratic principles and policies.

Butler's retirement is part of broader leadership changes within the Georgia legislature, following the election of new Senate Republicans leadership and the House speaker in recent years. As the state's political figures pay tribute to her contributions, Butler's focus on consensus-building among Democrats stands out as a testament to her leadership style.

Sen. Gloria Butler champions healthcare, women's and children's rights

Sen Butler is renowned for her unwavering commitment to healthcare reform, and advocacy for women and children. Throughout her legacy of leadership and service, Sen. Butler has been a formidable force, championing the causes of her constituents in the 55th Senate District and beyond.

With a career dedicated to improving the lives of the most vulnerable, Sen. Butler's work on the Child Fatality Review Panel, under the Child’s Advocate’s Office, has been pivotal. Her efforts have been central to identifying preventable causes of child fatalities and proposing legislative measures to safeguard Georgia's children.

In recognition of her expertise and dedication, Sen. Butler was appointed to the 2013 Medicaid Reform Study Committee, playing a critical role in shaping the future of Medicaid in Georgia. Her involvement in the 2013 Study Committee on the Status of Doctors in Georgia further exemplifies her commitment to addressing the healthcare needs of the state's residents, ensuring they have access to quality medical professionals.

Beyond her legislative duties, Sen. Butler has been an active participant in several key organizations, including the National Organization of Black Elected Leaders (NOBEL), where her leadership has been instrumental. As the state director for the Women in Legislative Lobby, and through her roles with Women in Government, she has tirelessly worked to elevate the voices of women in legislative processes, advocating for policies that support and empower women across Georgia and the nation.

Her contributions have not gone unnoticed. Sen. Butler has been the recipient of numerous awards, acknowledging her dedication and impactful work within the Gold Dome and her district. These accolades reflect the deep appreciation from her constituents, colleagues in the Caucus, and members of the Georgia General Assembly for her service and advocacy.

Reaction to Sen Gloria Butler’s retirement

"It has been a pleasure to work with Leader Butler," said Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. "She has been a fantastic leader, legislator, and friend. I have enjoyed being able to serve with her both in the Senate and as Lieutenant Governor. Her even keeled approach to politics is something that should be replicated. I look forward to finishing out this session with Leader Butler, and I wish her well in retirement. She will be truly missed!"

"I am sad to see Leader Butler retire, though I can hardly begrudge her the opportunity to rest after 25 years of service in state government. Gloria has worked tirelessly for a more progressive Georgia who has served tirelessly to make Georgia better for all of us. For me, personally, Gloria’s mentorship, leadership, and friendship have meant so much to me, and I will miss her wisdom and guidance as I continue serving in the Senate without her," said Elena Parent, Chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus.

"Leader Butler has given our Caucus a steady hand through trying times. She helped expand our presence in the Senate, advocated to make Georgia a freer and better state, and has been a close, personal friend during our 17 years serving together in the Senate. I will miss her greatly," said Senator Nan Orrock, Secretary of the Senate Democratic Caucus.