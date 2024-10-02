Traffic stop in Cobb County leads to discovery of large meth lab

A routine traffic stop by the Georgia State Patrol on Oct. 1 led to the discovery of a large methamphetamine conversion lab in a residential neighborhood in Cobb County. The discovery was made by DEA Atlanta special agents and task force officers following the traffic stop.

Authorities arrested three individuals in connection with the lab and seized approximately 500 kilograms of methamphetamine. The suspects are believed to be undocumented immigrants.

The chemicals used in methamphetamine conversion labs are highly volatile, posing a significant risk of fire or explosion if improperly handled. This particular lab was located near nine elementary schools, seven middle schools, and nine high schools, heightening concerns for the safety of the community.

A press conference is being held at 3 p.m. Wednesday to talk about the discovery and arrests.

The investigation is ongoing as officials continue to assess the situation.