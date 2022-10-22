Man dies when motorcycle crashes into median wall, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police said a man died early Saturday morning when his motorcycle crashed into a median on Arthur Langford Parkway.

Police said the unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected in the eastbound plants of Langford Parkway at the Interstate 75/85 expressway.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash, police said.

Officers went to the scene at around 2 a.m. Police didn't explain what might have led to the crash.