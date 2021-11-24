Tractor-trailer wreck closed lanes in both directions on I-20 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ga. - The Newton County Sheriff's Office said a Wednesday morning wreck involving multiple vehicles and a tractor-trailer closed lanes on Interstate 20 in both directions.
The Georgia Department of Transportation said at 12:38 p.m. all eastbound lanes were open and one westbound lane had opened.
Officials said at about 11:15 a.m. a tractor-trailer struck multiple vehicles on I-20 eastbound in Covington.
An image shows a trailer rolled on its side and a car with severe damage to its driver's side as it rests on some cables.
Officials said traffic was being re-routed to Highway 11 and Highway 278.
The Newton County Sheriff's Office urged drivers to avoid the area.
