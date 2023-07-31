Person shot by police outside Town Brookhaven

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Police investigate a shooting at Town Brookhaven on July 31, 2023. (FOX 5)

The entrance to Town Brookhaven was closed for several hours while police investigated the shooting of an armed person by an officer.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. along Peachtree Road near Town Boulevard, near Brookhaven City Hall.

Brookhaven Police say officers were told there was an armed person was walking in the area. Responding officers located the man and at least one shot was fired.

The man was injured person was rushed to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

The details of the shooting were not immediately released.

Investigators say there is no threat to the public.

The name of the person shot has not been released.

No officers were injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to look into the officer-involved shooting. This is the 58th such case the state agency has been asked to probe this year.

The shooting comes as the city’s police department celebrated its tenth anniversary by unveiling a new badge.

