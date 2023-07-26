Top tennis players bring the heat for summer tournament in Atlanta

The world’s best tennis players are in Atlanta this week — and if you already thought this summer was a hot one, wait until you see the action on the courts at Atlantic Station!

Men’s tennis heavyweights including Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, John Isner, and many more are playing in this year’s Atlanta Open, which launched with qualifying last Saturday and continues at Atlantic Station through July 30th. The US Open Series summer tournament features top players in singles and doubles competition, and is expected to draw around 40,000 fans to Atlantic Station over the course of the week. Australia’s de Minaur is the Atlanta Open defending champ, having won last year’s tournament and taking over the title held by 2021 champ Isner, whose six wins are an Atlanta record.

Along with the spectacular tournament play, the Atlanta Open also features a full schedule of fan activities and community programming, including outreach with the Atlanta Youth Tennis and Education Foundation (AYTEF), a nonprofit aimed at providing low-cost tennis programming to youth near Title I schools. This year marks the 20th anniversary for AYTEF, which also offers programs focused on academics and life-skills.

This morning, youth involved with AYTEF spent some time at Atlantic Station having some fun on the courts and meeting with Grammy-nominated producer, singer, and songwriter Mali Hunter, who had the honor of singing the National Anthem ahead of the Sunday Showdown with Coco Gauff vs. Leylah Fernandez. For a look at their exciting morning at the Atlanta Open, click the video player in this article!