Tomato recall in Georgia now upgraded to highest alert level

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has upgraded an existing tomato recall that affects Georgia over a possible salmonella concern.

Authorities now say the recall of Williams Farms Repack is now considered a Class 1- the most severe level that warns about possible deaths.

Tomato recall over salmonella risk

What we know:

In early May, Williams Farms Repack LLC announced a recall of tomatoes sold to wholesalers and distributors between April 23 and 28 in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Officials say on April 29, the firm was contacted by Southeast Tomato Distributors that tomatoes supplied from Hanshaw & Capling Farms that the tomatoes may be contaminated with salmonella.

A Class 1 recalfl is described by the FDA as "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Dig deeper:

Meanwhile, the following recalled tomatoes distributed by Williams Farms Repack Products are:

Tomatoes 5x6 25lb, Lot code: R4467

Tomatoes 6x6 25lb, Lot code: R4467, R4470

Tomatoes, Combo 25lb, Lot code: R4467

Tomatoes 4x4 2layer, Lot code: R4467

Tomatoes 4x5 2layer, Lot code: R4467

Tomatoes 60ct 2layer, Lot code: R4467

Tomatoes 60ct 18lb loose, Lot code: R4467, R4470

Tomatoes XL 18lb Loose, Lot code: R4467

Tomatoes 3ct trays, UPC: 0 33383 65504 8, Lot code: R4467

A label of the recalled tomatoes are pictured in a provided image. (Credit: FDA)

Another recall connected to possible salmonella contamination included Ray & Mascari Inc. 4-Count Vine Ripe Tomatoes. These products were sold by Gordon Food Service Stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

What you can do:

Consumers who have purchased the recalled tomatoes are urged not to consume them and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund – or discard them.

If you have any questions about the recall, you can contact Jason Breland at (843) 866-7707 or (843) 599-5154 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.