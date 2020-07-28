Toddler dies after accidental shooting in southwest Atlanta

article

Police say a 3-year-old died after they were accidentally shot in the head Tuesday morning in southwest Atlanta.

The incident happened about 11:04 a.m. at 3310 W. Manor Lane SW in West Manor.

According to police, the child, a male, was taken to Hue Spalding Hospital in critical condition, but later died as a result of their injuries. Police initially identified the child as a female. The child's mother and boyfriend were cooperating with investigators.

Credit: SKYFOX 5

Invesitgators said they believe the wound was accidentally self-inflicted.

