2 dead at Toccoa motel after police confrontation, GBI investigating

Two people were killed in Toccoa on Tuesday and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to review the use of force by officers used during their response.

Investigators said one person was already wounded in a shooting when officer arrived at the Regency Inn on West Currahee Street in Toccoa. Officers encountered a second man in the hotel room, previously visited by the first man, investigators said.

That man was armed with a handgun. Investigators said he was ordered to drop the gun, but did not. Officers said they were forced to open fire.

Investigators said despite efforts, both men died at the scene.

(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

The reason behind the initial shooting is still under investigation. The GBI will be reviewing the use of deadly force by the officers and will turn the results over to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

The names of the men have not been released

No officers were injured.