TMZ's 'Strange & Suspicious' now streaming: How to watch

TMZ has launched a new series titled "Strange & Suspicious" that delves into unexplained and unsolved mysteries.

Hosted by Harvey Levin, the spinoff series debuted on Monday, July 8. "Strange & Suspicious" explores some of the most well-known and bizarre stories from around the globe.

The new series is being tested on-air for 4 weeks in several markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Phoenix, Seattle, Minneapolis, Orlando, Milwaukee, and Austin.

In Atlanta, you can watch it on our FOX Local streaming app.

The first episode is titled "The Idaho Murders: Novices Don't Kill This Way." It will air at 12 and 8 p.m. July 13 and 14.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022, four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed in an off-campus residence in Moscow, Idaho. On Dec. 30, 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania. The question is, how could a first-time killer walk into a house and kill 4 people with a knife?

The next episode, titled "Are English Pubs Haunted?," will air next weekend.

If the new series proves successful on-air, it will expand to additional markets.

"Strange & Suspicious" is produced by TMZ Studios and executive-produced by Harvey Levin, Ryan Regan, Charles Latibeaudiere, Stuart Alpert and Jess Fusco, with co-executive producer Susan Favre.