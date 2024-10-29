Titanic survivor inspires Midtown cocktail lounge

The sinking of the Titanic happened more than a hundred years ago and far away in the North Atlantic Ocean — but a unique connection between Atlanta and the famed ocean liner is highlighted in Midtown’s newest cocktail lounge.

May Peel officially opened in August inside Atlanta’s Hotel Granada, positioning itself as a dimly-lit, stylish hangout for those in the mood for craft cocktails and shareable small plates. The hotel is owned and operated by the Aparium Hotel Group and is located in the former Granada Apartments building, built in 1923. And that’s where the Titanic connection comes in; one of the residents there was Atlanta-native Lily May Peel Futrelle, a writer who survived the disaster on April 15, 1912. Her husband, Jacques Futrelle, remained on the ship when she boarded a lifeboat, and he tragically died along with more than 1,500 others. Ms. Futrelle lived another 55 years, passing away in October 1967.

Named in her honor, May Peel is located beneath the hotel’s open-air Pom Court and is currently open from 5 p.m. to midnight on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays. To check out the menu of cocktails (created under the direction of the hotel’s food and beverage director, Rae Doyle) and small bites (cooked up by executive chef Jaime Cubias and team), click here.

Meanwhile, the 120-room Hotel Granada is located at 1302 West Peachtree Street Northwest in Midtown — click the video player in this article to check out our morning there, getting a first look at May Peel.