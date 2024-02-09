Tax time has arrived: Here's how to find a tax preparer

Tax season has started. And while there are a few things on that 'to-do' list, one of them is to sort out who will prepare your taxes.

There are quite a few ways to file your taxes. But before you get started, decide the level of detail you'll need, and, of course, your budget considerations.

At the top of that list are attorneys and certified public accountants. A lawyer comes in when you are in a dispute with the IRS, when you need someone who specializes in estate planning or legal issues, or when you deal with international or business tax issues. And that's all pricey.

A certified public accountant, or CPA, is someone who has a degree and is licensed in accounting. They can sort out the complicated tax issues for you. They know the latest changes in tax laws, but this option also comes with a heftier price tag. An accounting specialist is a go-to though when you have a complicated return.

Now, there's this more often-used entry point for tax return help. It's the enrolled agent. This person is licensed by the IRS. They have to pass an exam and can represent you in a dispute with the IRS. It's for a tax return that requires a more detailed effort than you might be able to manage yourself. But, this is really a more budget-friendly option than an accountant or a lawyer.

Whomever you use, check their credentials with their governing body. That might be the IRS for the enrolled agent, the state bar for a lawyer, or the CPA's license with the Secretary of State's Office.

Abby Reed of Reed Financial Group in Suwanee says you should always check with real people who've used them, too.

"Talk to your friends. Talk to your family. See if they have been working with a company or a family, or an individual. See what their experience is. And see if they have a good track record there."

And naturally, you can do your tax return yourself. If you are in a certain income range, the IRS has free tax help called "Tax Act." Or, use big-name software like TurboTax, H&R Block, Tax Slayer and more. But make sure it's a credible source.