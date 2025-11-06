Foreman: Robertson’s behavior unsettled jurors in Tiffany Foster murder trial

The Brief Jurors convicted Reginald Robertson on all counts in Tiffany Foster’s no-body murder case. Jury foreman says Robertson’s courtroom stare "seemed to intimidate and control." Prosecutors used digital evidence and cell data to link Robertson to Foster’s disappearance.



The jury foreman in the Tiffany Foster murder trial says Reginald Robertson’s behavior in court only reinforced what jurors already believed: he was guilty.

Jury foreman breaks silence

What they're saying:

Bryan Johnson told FOX 5 that while prosecutors had no body, DNA, or fingerprints, the digital trail was clear. "Without a doubt, I think he’s guilty," Johnson said. "There was just an enormous amount of different evidence, whether it be from the phones or cell towers, things like that, that really helped us start to put the pieces together."

Johnson said jurors quickly agreed Robertson was guilty of murder, rape, and kidnapping. The harder question, he said, was what role co-defendant Jeromy Walker played. Walker was ultimately convicted of theft by taking for helping Robertson abandon Foster’s car in an Atlanta parking lot.

"It just really came down to what did he know and when did he know it," Johnson said. "He was shown a missing persons poster no later than March 6, and with the car not being discovered until later, March 8, that helped us conclude that he did deprive her of the use of that vehicle."

Tiffany Foster disappeared in March 2021 in Coweta County. (Supplied)

Robertson stared down jury, foreman says

Only still images were permitted in court, meaning most people never saw what jurors saw during the trial. Robertson left some jurors unsettled. Johnson said the defendant appeared to stare down jurors during the trial. "You can’t be sure of the intent, but it seemed to intimidate and control," he said.

Johnson said the jury’s focus remained on the evidence, not Robertson’s demeanor, but the stares didn’t help him. "With some of the evidence that we got to see, it gave us great insight into what he was thinking at the time," he said. "Not a good guy. Not at all."

As for Foster’s family, Johnson said he hopes the verdict brings some peace. He praised her daughter, who testified during the trial, and her son, who spoke during sentencing. "They were incredible," he said. "She would be very proud of them."

When asked if he believes Tiffany Foster’s body will ever be found, Johnson was doubtful. "Unfortunately, I don’t believe so," he said. "Certainly didn’t see any indication that he wanted to share that information now."

Trial of Reginald ‘Reggie’ Robertson

The backstory:

The jury found 39-year-old Reginald "Reggie" Robertson guilty on all ten counts in the disappearance and presumed murder of 35-year-old mother of three Tiffany Foster, whose body has never been recovered, marking a rare conviction in what prosecutors described as a "no-body" homicide.

Foster went missing from her Coweta County apartment on March 1, 2021. Prosecutors say she left for errands and never returned; her phone and purse were found inside the apartment and her vehicle was discovered abandoned in a College Park mall parking lot days later. Investigators later declared her legally dead despite never locating her remains.

Robertson, who had been Foster’s fiancé, was indicted on multiple charges including malice murder, kidnapping, rape, aggravated assault, concealing a death and theft. His co-defendant, Jeremy Walker, was charged with theft and concealing Foster’s death; the jury found Walker guilty of theft by taking but acquitted him of concealing a death.

Evidence, testimony in Tiffany Foster's murder

Dig deeper:

Although no body was ever recovered, prosecutors presented a combination of digital forensic and physical-evidence links to build their case:

A 911 call and body-camera footage from November 2020 featured Foster saying, "Reggie, you’re scaring me," and that "he would kill her."

Traffic-camera footage showed Foster’s vehicle driving around Newnan hours after Robertson said she had left earlier that day.

Cell-phone data indicated Foster’s phone disconnected at 4:09 a.m. on March 1, 2021, and shortly after Robertson’s and Walker’s phones pinged nearby.

A burned wood chipper found on property linked to Robertson’s family, with cadaver-dog alerts and bone fragments and clothing discovered nearby, though none conclusively tied to Foster.

A jailhouse witness testified that Robertson, while incarcerated, used phone privileges to instruct someone to hide canned goods in an underground pipe, which prosecutors described as a staged "rescue" call designed to mislead law-enforcement.

Robertson’s attorneys emphasized that no direct physical evidence, such as DNA, fingerprints or a body, ties him to Foster’s death. They described the case as one built on suspicion and circumstantial evidence rather than definitive proof.

On Oct. 30, 2025, the jury returned a verdict finding Robertson guilty on all 10 counts. Prosecutors said they will work to secure multiple life imprisonment terms for him. Foster’s family wept and expressed relief at the verdict. "Because at least Tiffany has that justice and I think she got her voice back during this trial," her sister Kim said.

No-body trial in Tiffany Foster's murder

Why you should care:

This case underscores the difficulty and rarity of securing a murder conviction when a victim’s remains are never found. Prosecutors in Coweta County succeeded in persuading a jury with circumstantial evidence, digital trails and a relentless search for a missing person. It also raises awareness of intimate-partner violence and how it can lead to disappearance without resolution.

Will Robertson appeal?

What's next:

Robertson's lawyer may seek to challenge the sentence or pursue appeals based on the absence of direct forensic links.

The unanswered questions linger, but for Foster’s family, the verdict provides some measure of closure.