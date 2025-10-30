Jury finds Reggie Robertson guilty in Tiffany Foster murder case

The Brief Reginald "Reggie" Robertson was found guilty on all charges in the murder of Tiffany Foster. Co-defendant Jeremy Walker was convicted of theft by taking but acquitted of concealing a death. Prosecutors said Robertson’s relationship with Foster "was a nightmare that cost her her life."



Reginald "Reggie" Robertson, the former fiancé of 35-year-old Tiffany Foster, a mother of three who vanished from her Coweta County apartment in March 2021 and is presumed dead, has been found guilty on all charges.

Robertson sat in the Coweta County courtroom without showing any outward emotions as the verdict for each charge was read.

His co-defendant, Jeremy Walker, was found guilty of theft by taking, but acquitted on the charge of concealing a death.

The backstory:

Jurors deliberated well into Thursday evening in the disappearance and murder case of 35-year-old Tiffany Foster, a mother of three who vanished from her Coweta County apartment in March 2021 and is presumed dead.

Her former fiancé, Reginald "Reggie" Robertson, and his onetime neighbor, Jeremy Walker, are charged in the case. Prosecutors say the two men killed Foster and concealed her remains after a violent encounter. During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Lara Todd told jurors that Robertson’s relationship with Foster "was a nightmare that cost her her life."

Todd said the pair were seen at hardware stores buying a shovel and bolt cutters the day Foster stopped answering calls. Those bolt cutters, she argued, were used to sever Foster’s right index finger to leave clean fingerprints in her abandoned car. Two days after she vanished, that car was found in an Atlanta parking lot.

Prosecutors also showed jurors a text message Foster sent to a friend just days before she disappeared, warning: "If anything happens to me, Reggie did it." Robertson, seated with his head in his hands, listened as prosecutors accused him and Walker of erasing Foster’s life and disposing of her remains.

Defense attorney Roberta Robinson countered that the state has no physical evidence connecting Robertson to any killing, calling it a missing-person case rather than a murder. She argued that claims of sexual assault were misinterpreted, describing the couple’s relationship as "sexually fluid."

Robertson is charged with murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and financial fraud. Walker faces a charge of concealing Foster’s death. The case, tried as a "no-body" homicide, now rests with the jury.

What's next:

It was not immediately clear when sentencing will take place.