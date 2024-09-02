Tickets for & Juliet at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre g on aale Sept. 13

Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta has announced that tickets for the highly anticipated musical & Juliet will go on sale starting Sept. 13.

The show will run for eight performances at the Fox Theatre from Jan. 7-12, 2024. Tickets, starting at $35, will be available for purchase at the Fox Theatre box office, located at 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30308, or online at foxtheatre.org/andjuliet. Tickets can also be purchased by calling (855)-285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more can be placed by contacting the Fox Theatre directly.

The & Juliet tour will feature Broadway’s Rachel Simone Webb as "Juliet," along with Paul-Jordan Jansen as "Lance," Teal Wicks as "Anne Hathaway," Corey Mach as "Shakespeare," and other talented cast members. n.

The musical, which opened on Broadway in November 2022, has been a massive hit, playing to sold-out crowds and breaking box office records. & Juliet flips the script on Shakespeare’s classic by imagining what would happen if Juliet chose a different path after Romeo. The story comes to life with hit songs like "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," and "Baby One More Time," making it a must-see romantic comedy.

The creative team behind & Juliet includes Emmy-winning writer David West Read (Schitt’s Creek), director Luke Sheppard, and choreographer Jennifer Weber. The musical has enjoyed international success, having been performed on four continents since its world premiere in 2019, and continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

The one-week limited engagement in Atlanta will feature performances at 7:30 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday, 8 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information and to stay updated on & Juliet, visit andjulietthemusical.com.