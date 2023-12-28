TI, Killer Mike make big step in reopening historic Bankhead Seafood

article

Two Atlanta rappers' plans to revive a restaurant that has been a staple in Atlanta's Bankhead community for over 50 years are moving forward.

Bankhead Seafood has been closed ever since its owner shut the restaurant down back in 2018.

Rappers T.I. and Killer Mike have been working to bring it back since 2020, saying that the restaurant held a special place in their lives while growing up.

Last week, the pair announced that they had secured a $1.2 million loan through Greenwood, a banking platform for Black and Latino consumers and businesses, to bring their plans to fruition.

According to a press release, the loan investment is designed to support the restaurant's growth and will also be used to invest in the surrounding community.

"This is a transformational milestone for our business, and the broader Southwest Atlanta community," rapper and Run the Jewels member Michael "Killer Mike" Render said in a statement. "I extend my deepest appreciation to Greenwood and GBC, whose partnership today provided us with the resources we need to kickstart Bankhead’s future and re-build a community gem.

The team expects the restaurant to be open and serving its signature dishes to hungry residents of southwest Atlanta by the second quarter of 2024.