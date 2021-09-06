Three teens die in Dalton car accident, troopers say

Georgia State Patrol said three teenagers are dead and two others are injured after a Friday evening car wreck in Dalton.

Troopers were at the scene at 9 p.m. on Friday on Georgia Highway 3 at Haig Mill Lake Road.

Investigators said Kierra Clay, Bethany Rose Pizarro and Kathryn Beasley all died from injuries sustained in the wreck. Clay's death, according to authorities, was two days before her 19th birthday. Pizarro would have turned 18 later this month. Beasley, the driver of a 2013 Ford Fusion, was also 19 years old and died the evening following the accident. Police said Clay and Pizarro were passengers.

Investigators said preliminary details indicated the Ford Fusion collided head-on with a 2004 Dodge Ram when the car left its southbound lane on Georgia Highway 3 and began to enter the northbound lane.

The impact caused the Fusion to spin clockwise, troopers said, and it moved into an outside lane where it collided with a Ford Taurus. All the vehicles came to an uncontrolled rest in the roadway after impact, police said.

The drivers of the Taurus and the Ram sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collison Reconstruction Team is assisting with this investigation.

