Three shot, one dead in Brookhaven shooting, police say

The Brookhaven police said they're working to determine who was behind a shooting that killed one person and wounded two others early Sunday morning.

Officers said they were responding to multiple shots fired around 3:45 a.m on North Cliff Valley Way and North Druid Hills Road.

When they arrived, they found a car of four people. Three of the people inside had been shot.

One of the victims succumbed to their injuries on the scene. The others were sent to a local trauma center for treatment.

Police said they are still looking for leads on suspects and don't have any other information to release on the case at this time.