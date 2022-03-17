Three security guards arrested for allegedly robbing, hurting man in NW Atlanta

Atlanta police arrested three security officers after they allegedly detained, robbed and hurt a man.

Katisia Walker said her brother, Chauncy Adams, drove into an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta to turn his car around last Thursday.

She said he was approved by three men who said they were security officers.

According to the police report, Adams told officers the three men told him to get out of his car, even after he told them he was just turning around.

Adams said he tried to run but was shocked using a stun gun and then handcuffed. She said he got second degree burns on his back.

"They were acting like off duty police officers," Walker said.

Adams told police the men took $3,200 in cash from him and also took the Percocet pills he was prescribed out of his car.

The three men let Adams go and allegedly only gave back a small portion of his cash.

Adams drove off and called police and his family.

"I was like ‘where he at mom, where he at?’ I'm on the way.' When I got there, he was in the ambulance at the liquor store up the street from the apartment.," Walker said.

According to the police report, the three men initially denied using a Taser on him, handcuffing, detaining, or getting into a physical fight with Adams.

One of the men, Niko Newsom, later told police they all pointed guns at Adams and told him to get out of the car.

He said there was a scuffle as they tried to detain Adams and Newsom admitted to using a stun gun on him.

All three men were arrested.

"Y'all picked the wrong person. You owe him an apology and you also owe the apartment an apology," Walker said. "You're supposed to be serving and protecting them, but you are hurting people coming on the premises."

Lavontay Glover (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Lavontay Glover was charged with false imprisonment.

Preston Jackson (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Preston Jackson was charged with robbery and false imprisonment

Niko Newsom (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Newsom was charged with robbery, battery and false imprisonment.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____