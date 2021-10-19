One dead, two injured after bridge under construction in Newton County collapses

article

Construction workers dismantling a bridge in Newton County had to be rescued after the bridge collapsed. One of those workers died from their injuries, the Newton County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened at the bridge over the Yellow River along Access Road which runs parallel to Interstate 20 just before 5:30 p.m. The Newton County Sheriff's Office said three construction workers fell into the river.

Rescue crews were able to pull all three from the water.

One person died and two others were injured.

Construction vehicles can be seen in the water where the Access Road bridge once stood. Officials say it collapsed on Oct. 19, 2021 during construction. (FOX 5)

The bridge was scheduled to start a 270-day refurbishment on Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. GDOT said construction workers with B & D Concrete Cutting Inc. began sawing the first of four bridge spans when the collapse happened.

An overhead view showing the Access Road bridge over the Yellow River collapsed on Oct. 19, 2021. (FOX 5)

The cause of the road surface collapse has not been released.

Several pieces of equipment fell into the river as well. A 500-ton crane will be brought in to recover those pieces and will cause some road closures.

A backhoe became submerged after the Access Road bridge collapsed on Oct. 19, 2021. (FOX 5)

Recovery work will continue overnight and into the early mornings.

Those efforts might impact traffic.

The Access Road bridge over the Yellow River was scheduled for a 270-day replacement project when a portion collapsed on Oct. 19, 2021. (FOX 5)

The names of those involved have not been released.

The incident is under investigation.

Another view of the Access Road bridge over the Yellow River following the collapse on Oct. 19, 2021. (FOX 5)

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS