Threats made against Fulton County officials related to GA election interference case, FBI investigating

FBI Atlanta has confirmed that it is investigating threats against Fulton County officials in connection to the Georgia election interference case.

FBI Atlanta would not give any specifics about the threats or say how many have been received since it is an active investigation. However, they did say that each and every potential threat brought to their attention is taken seriously and individuals found responsible for making threats in violation of state and/or federal laws will be prosecuted.

Shortly after former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies were indicted by a Fulton County grand jury, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office says threats directed at the grand jury had been posted online. https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/fulton-county-grand-jury-targets-of-threats-after-trumps-indictment-in-georgia

"The insinuation is these people did something wrong and did something against our democracy that they can't be trusted, and they need to be dealt with in some way," said Daniel J. Jones from Advance Democracy.

Last week, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked the judge presiding over the election interference case to take steps to protect the jurors. The trial for Trump and his co-defendants is expected to be live streamed.

Willis shared in late July that she had received racist and threatening messages. Additionally, it's been reported that Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat has also received threatening messages in the last few months.

Former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants were indicted Aug. 14 for violating Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act and other charges related to the 2020 election results in Georgia. The grand jury indictment was issued following a 2-and-1/2-year investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and a recommendation for indictment by a special grand jury earlier in the year.

Offenses listed in the indictment include an alleged request from Trump to Georgia's Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, to alter votes. Other charges include making false statements and writings, impersonating a public officer, filing false documents, influencing witnesses, conspiracy to defraud the state, and perjury, among others.

Additional defendants in the case include Trump's former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and former White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows. All defendants were ordered to surrender to the Fulton County Jail by noon on August 25. Initially, Willis requested a trial date in March 2024, but that request has since been amended to October 23, 2023. Trump continues to assert that he won the election and claims that he is now facing persecution.