Thomasville Police release photos of jewelry store armed robbery suspects

article

Thomasville Police are searching for the suspect connected to the armed robbery of a jewelry store Thursday.

According to investigators, the suspect went to the Kay Jewelry store at 15039 US Hwy. 19S around 11:30 on January 20.

Police described the suspect as a tall white male, with a slender build. He was seen in surveillance photos wearing a dark-colored knee-length trench-like coat.

The man was also photographed wearing a face mask, sunglasses, and carrying a large bag.

On Friday learned a witness was inside the store during the same time as the suspect. Police are working to locate the witness.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or the individual who witnessed the crime is asked to contact the Thomasville Police Department's Criminal investigations Division at 229-227-3302.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE