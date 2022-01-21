Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 7:05 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Jasper County, Putnam County
4
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Oglethorpe County, Greene County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 11:00 PM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 3:00 AM EST, Gordon County, Pickens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Thomasville Police release photos of jewelry store armed robbery suspects

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:16PM
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Police are searching for the suspect connected to the armed robbery of a Kay Jewelry store on January 20, 2022. (Thomasville Police Department)

THOMASVILLE, Ga. - Thomasville Police are searching for the suspect connected to the armed robbery of a jewelry store Thursday.

According to investigators, the suspect went to the Kay Jewelry store at 15039 US Hwy. 19S around 11:30 on January 20.

Police described the suspect as a tall white male, with a slender build. He was seen in surveillance photos wearing a dark-colored knee-length trench-like coat.

The man was also photographed wearing a face mask, sunglasses, and carrying a large bag.

On Friday learned a witness was inside the store during the same time as the suspect. Police are working to locate the witness.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or the individual who witnessed the crime is asked to contact the Thomasville Police Department's Criminal investigations Division at 229-227-3302.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

____ 

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE