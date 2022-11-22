Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at vacant southeast Atlanta apartment complex

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Firefighters battle a 2-alarm fire at a vacant apartment complex in southeast Atlanta on Nov. 22, 2022. (FOX 5)

Firefighters battling a massive two-alarm blaze at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta.

Atlanta Fire officials say crews were dispatched just after 5 p.m. to the Forest Cove apartments located at 480 Thomasville Blvd.

Officials say flames were seen rising from the 2-story wooden structure when they arrived.

Battling the blaze was being hampered by low water pressure, officials say.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the area from miles around.

Smoke seen pouring from a fire at an apartment in southeast Atlanta on Nov. 22, 2022.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

History of Forest Cover apartments

These are the same apartments FOX 5 has been reporting on the past few years. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced in October the city will spend up to $9 million to relocate families who have been living in substandard housing.

(FOX 5 Atlanta)

Two-hundred-forty families have been moved to other rental complexes and single-family homes inside and outside Atlanta.

The decision was made after the mayor says he found broken windows, rodents and burned-out apartments.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.