Third suspect connected to deadly shooting of Henry County police officer, arrested

Henry County law enforcement officials have announced the arrest of a third woman in connection to the fatal shooting of a Henry County police officer.

Earlier in November, authorities announced the arrests of two women who they say helped murder suspect 22-year-old Jordan Jackson avoid capture after he shot and killed Officer Paramhans Desai.

Officer Desai, who later died as a result of his injuries.

The Henry County Police Department said 38-year-old Officer Paramhans Desai, a 17-year law enforcement veteran, was shot by 22-year-old Jordan Jackson while responding to a 911 call on Keys Ferry Road in McDonough. (Provided by Henry County Police Department)

Law enforcement later tracked Jackson to an apartment in Riverdale where police say he took his own life.

A third woman was taken into custody in connection to the officer's death on November 15 in Riverdale, police announced on Thursday.

The woman faces charges for hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

Investigators say she was one of the suspects who helped Jackson hide.

Police say more arrests are possible in the future.

