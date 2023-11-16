Third person arrested for 2022 fatal shooting of football star outside Sugarloaf Mills

article

A third person has been arrested for the death of 17-year-old Elijah Dewitt in the mall parking lot of a Dave & Buster's in October 2022.

Kpadeh Jones of Lawrenceville, 19, was arrested by Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 15. He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail and charged with one count of malice murder.

Kemare Bryan, 18, and Chandler Richardson, 19, were arrested shortly after the shooting in Anderson, Soth Carolina. Bryan and Richardson are also residents of Lawrenceville.

Kemare Bryan and Chandler Richardson

SHOOTING AT SUGARLOAF MILLS MALL

DeWitt, an 18-year-old wide receiver nicknamed "Eazy E" by NFL legend Cam Newton himself, suffered fatal gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville on Oct. 5.

Police initially said the motive remained under investigation, but "it appears that the suspects and the victim were familiar with each other, and when they encountered each other in the parking lot, an altercation took place and then the shooting."

PREVIOUS STORY: Georgia high-school football star Elijah DeWitt's murder suspects to appear in court for preliminary hearing

DeWitt's longtime girlfriend told FOX 5 Atlanta that DeWitt had met the suspects several days before at the same Dave & Buster's location. The suspects allegedly approached DeWitt’s group and asked whether they had any marijuana to sell them.

FAMILY FILES LAWSUIT

The DeWitt family along with their attorneys filed a civil lawsuit against Sugarloaf Mills, Simon Property Group which owns the mall, Allied Universal which is a security company, and Dave and Buster's.

RELATED STORY: Elijah DeWitt murder: 1 of 2 suspects pleads not guilty; family files lawsuit against mall

NOT GUILTY PLEAS

Richardson and Bryan have pled not guilty in the case.

DeWitt is remembered for being a standout football player for his high school with a big heart on and off the field. His performance on the field was featured several times on High 5 Sports, including the Game of the Week during Week Six when the Dragons beat Clarke Central High School. Those who know him said he had dreams of playing college football.