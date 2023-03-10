Teen accused of murdering Georgia high-school football star Elijah DeWitt heading to court

One of the two teenagers accused in the deadly shooting of Georgia high-scool football player Elijah DeWitt will be back before a judge Friday morning.

Chandler Richardson, 19, is facing murder charges for the death of the 18-year-old Jefferson High School student and football player.

Investigators say on Oct. 6, 2022, Richardson and another teenager, 18-year-old Kemare Bryan, got into a fight with DeWitt before firing the fatal shots. Police went to the Dave & Busters in the Sugarloaf Mills parking lot and found DeWitt on the ground with a gunshot wound.

DeWitt's family say the teenager was on a date with his girlfriend at the time and called it an attempted robbery gone wrong.

Kemare Bryan and Chandler Richardson (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

Days later, law enforcement agents arrested Richardson and Bryan in South Carolina. Both are charged with malice and felony murder.

DeWitt is remembered for being a standout football player for his high school with a big heart on and off the field. His performance on the field was featured several times on High 5 Sports, including the Game of the Week during Week Six when the Dragons beat Clarke Central High School. Those who know him said he had dreams of playing college football.

"I want him to be remembered as a fierce competitor with a very large heart," Elijah's mother Dawn DeWitt said.

DeWitt's father says he's forgiven the two men charged with murdering his son.

"Forgiveness is for the forgiver," Craig DeWitt said. "We don't want the hate in this household."

Richardson's arraignment will take place at 9 a.m. in Gwinnett County.