Third-party presidential candidates on Georgia’s ballot despite challenges

Six presidential candidates are scheduled to be on the ballot come November. But a legal battle to remove third-party candidates from the Georgia and other state slates is underway. Political experts believe the third-party candidates may have an impact on who wins the state.

The state Democratic Party has appealed to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's decision to allow Green Party candidate Jill Stein, independent candidate Cornel West, and Party for Socialism and Liberation candidate Claudia de la Cruz on the ballot. Republicans have filed motions backing the smaller party presidential candidates.

"In 2020, the (Georgia) election was within 12,000 votes. Siphoning of votes from either of the two major candidates could determine the election," opined Thomas Hunter, University of West Georgia political science professor.

Hunter especially believes Stein, West and De la Cruz's access to the ballot could impact the Democratic Party nominee.

"The three under question right now would likely pull some voters from (Vice President Kamala) Harris," said Hunter.

One candidate that will remain on the ballot is Georgia Libertarian Chase Oliver.

"Your life should be your life, your body should be your body, your business should be your business, and your property should be your property," said the Libertarian presidential candidate.

Despite low polling numbers, Oliver and his running mate, Mike ter Maat, maintain they can win the race for the White House.

"We are running as if we are running to win," exclaimed Oliver.

Apalachee High School

Oliver, who has nephews living in Winder, says the tragedy at Apalachee High School hits close to home for him. Yet, he does not believe gun control is the solution to school shootings.

"If you are well-trained, you should be able to have armed staff, and that includes teachers who have gone through some sort of certification," said the self-described anti-war activist.

The Libertarian insists he knows the way to curb inflation.

"Stop printing trillions of dollars of debt, deficit spending," said Oliver.

In 2022, his U.S. Senate campaign got 2% of the vote and forced a runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.

"When I ran for Senate, it was nearly equal when they polled who I pulled more from," claimed Oliver. "And the largest pool was independents."

Hunter says third parties have had an impact on elections as far back as 1844 and as recently as the 2000 match up between then Vice President Al Gore and eventual-President George W. Bush.

"In 2000, had the Green Party's Ralph Nader not been on the ticket, Al Gore would have won in New Hampshire and Florida, and easily won the election," said Hunter.