Third Fulton County Schools employee tests positive for coronavirus

Another Fulton County Schools employee has tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced on Sunday.

According to Fulton County School officials, the Georgia Department of Health notified the school system that a staff member at Banneker High School has a confirmed case of the new strain of coronavirus.

The employee, whose name and role at the school have not been identified, was at school during the last day of operation on Thursday. That evening, officials said that both students and staff should not report until further notice starting tomorrow.

This is the third Fulton County Schools employee who has tested positive for the virus. The other two cases involved an employee who worked at Woodland Middle School and an itinerant teacher who taught at both Woodland and Bear Creek Middle School.

In a statement to FOX 5, officials say that local public health officials will contact individuals who may be impacted by exposure to the virus.

Banneker High School was designated one of the six student meal distribution sites in the county. After the positive test, officials say it will remain a distribution point.

"After school was released on Thursday, the school was cleaned and disinfected. It will be cleaned and disinfected again today," a Fulton County school spokesperson said in a statement.

Fulton County has the most confirmed cases of the virus in all of Georgia. As of Sunday afternoon, there are 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. The total number of cases in Georgia is 99.

