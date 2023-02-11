Third Atlanta stop added to Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, Mercedes-Benz Stadium announces

article

Due to popular demand, officials at Mercedes-Benz Stadium have added yet another Atlanta stop to Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour.

Fans who may have missed out on Verified Fan registration for Beyoncé's Aug. 11 show were in for a surprise when the singer announced on Feb. 1 that she would be performing for a second time the very next night. With this new announcement, fans were once again given another chance to secure tickets to see the pop legend, and top Grammy-Award-winning singer in action.

The U.S. leg of the tour kicks off in Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field on July 12.

The "Cuff It" singer will then head across the country, eventually making a stop at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, Aug. 11, Saturday, Aug. 12, and now Monday Aug. 14.

Verified Fans who were previously wait listed for the first two shows will be sent unique access codes to secure their seats for the third, according to the stadium.

In a press release, AMB Sports + Entertainment said fan demand exceeded the number of available tickets by more than 800%

The last time Beyoncé toured was her 49-date "Formation" tour in 2016. She performed at the Georgia Dome after releasing her sixth studio album "Lemonade."

All Renaissance tour dates can be found on her website.