Beyoncé announces 'Renaissance' tour with stop at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Attention Beyhive, Beyoncé is coming to Atlanta.

The pop legend and multi-Grammy-winning singer announced on Instagram her plans for the highly anticipated "Renaissance" World Tour.

The U.S. leg of the tour will kick off in Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field on July 12.

The "Break My Soul" singer will head across the country, eventually making a stop at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 11

Registration for Pre-sale tickets will be available for fans who are part of the BeyHive or Citi verified card members starting now through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. You can find more details and register here.

Verizon customers will also be able to access a presale by visiting through its customer rewards program Verizon Up .

Beyoncé's last tour was the 49-date "Formation" tour in 2016 at the Georgia Dome in support of her album "Lemonade."

You can find all the tour dates on her website.