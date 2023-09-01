Georgia Country Music Fest, Taste of Soul, Atlanta Black Pride: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

article

The weather will be fabulous this weekend in metro Atlanta and it's the beginning of a new month. That means it's the perfect time to get out and enjoy what Atlanta has to offer. Check out this list of things to do this weekend from FOX 5 Atlanta.

High Frequency Friday

High Museum of Art; 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Sept. 1

Head to the High Museum of Art for an evening of music, dancing, art and cocktails. It's a great way to check out the latest exhibits, meet new friends and enjoy live music. Free for members, $25 for non-members. Read more on Meetup

Georgia Country Music Fest 2023

Jim R. Miller Park & Event Center; 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta

Sept. 1-3

The first Georgia Country Music Fest will feature a diverse lineup of over 30 national, regional and local artists/bands. On Friday night, the Coors Banquet Main Stage will feature Koe Wetzel, Paul Cauthen and Trey Lewis. The Monster Energy Stage will feature The Georgia Thunderbolts, Kyle Bradley, and Pecos and the Rooftops. Cody, Jinks, Ashley McBryde, Lance Roark, and Kat Hasty are just a few who will perform Saturday. And on Sunday, the festival culminates with a "Live Like A Dutton" theme featuring performances by Turnpike Troubadours, Jamey Johnson, Stephen Wilson Jr., Channing Wilson and Jeremiah Wheeler. There will also be food/beverages, vendors and more. Connect on Facebook here.

Atlanta Hip Hop Day Festival

Historic Fourth Ward Park,. 680 Dallas St. NE, Atlanta

Sept. 2-3

The two-day Annual Atlanta Hip Hop Day Festival i is celebrating 50 years of hip hop. Performers include DJ Scream & Friends, DJ Swamp Izzo & Friends, DJ Unk, Trillville, Blo5k, Lil A, The Wicker Twinz, The Mako Girls, and many more. There will also be food trucks, food vendors, and a curated selection of fine arts and crafts vendors. Read more on Explore Georgia

Taste of Soul Atlanta

Taste of Soul; 10 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta

Sept. 2-3

Taste of Soul Atlanta (TOSA) is a free, 2-day festival featuring food, music, and more. There will fried chicken, fried crab legs, smothered pork chops, grilled chicken, catfish, ribs, mac n cheese, corn bread, and much more. The festival will take place across from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Read more on Discover Atlanta

El Pum Pum Latin Festival

Lakewood Amphitheatre; 2002 Lakewood Way SW, Atlanta

2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sept. 3

The El Pum Pum Latin Music Festival will feature a dazzling array of Latin artists, from chart-topping sensations to rising stars. It isn't just about music though. It's a cultural festival with unique crafts and goods and food/beverage. Read more on Discover Atlanta

Atlanta Black Pride Festival

Piedmont Park, 120 Monroe Drive, Atlanta

12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sept. 3

Atlanta Black Pride Festival 2023 is happening Sunday at Piedmont Park. There will be live performances, merchandise vendors, and plenty of food and beverage options. Read more.

Dragon Con 2023

Multiple locations, downtown Atlanta

Until Sept. 4

It's that time of year again. Thousands of people in costumes are taking over downtown Atlanta. And, there's a free parade for everyone on Saturday! Learn more.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Atlanta Art Center; 5660 Buford Highway NE

Until Sept. 29

Allow yourself to get swallowed up in the world of Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh. We're talking about virtual reality, sensory rooms, galleries and so much more featuring his most famous works, and even some you may have never seen before. This could be the perfect date night for two creative souls, or just a great way to get out of the house. Tickets are available here. You can even book a relaxing yoga session, just click here.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Charlie Wilson

Sept. 9

13-time GRAMMY nominee and hit-making singer/songwriter Charlie Wilson is performing Sept. 9 at the Wolf Creek Amphitheater. Learn more.

