Circus, fireworks, bluegrass and Barenaked Ladies: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Let's kick off July with a bang. This weekend is going to be a hot one, so we've put together a list of fun activities to help you stay cool. There's never a dull moment when your weekend is planned by FOX 5 Atlanta.

Barenaked Ladies: Last Summer on Earth 2023

7 p.m. - 11 p.m. June 30

Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

The Canadian rock band is on tour with their 16th studio album, and they're making a stop in the Peach State. Learn more.

Bluegrass & Butterflies

5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. June 30

Smith-Gilbert Gardens; 2382 Pine Mountain Road, Kennesaw

Bluegrass, butterflies and barbecue pulled-pork sandwiches – what more could you want? Kennesaw is offering a taste of the South with a scenic view this Friday. Tickets are still available here.

Claim the Crown Car Truck and Bike Show

1 p.m. - 6 p.m. July 1

Gwinnett Place Mall Lot; 2100 Ring Road NW, Duluth

The Street Royalty ATL Car Club is excited to host its first ever car show. Proceeds go toward donating clothes, shoes, food and more to local shelters.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Claim the Crown Car, Truck and Bike Show (Credit: Street Royalty ATL Car Club)

KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour

6 p.m. - 10 p.m. July 1

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre; 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta

If you love clean music, this is the perfect concert for you. KIDZ BOP is on tour, performing your favorite hits from the radio and TikTok. Learn more.

Look Up Atlanta

5 p.m. - 10 p.m. July 1

Centennial Olympic Park; Atlanta

Do you work on the 4th of July, or just want to celebrate Independence Day early? Head to the park Saturday night for a huge fireworks celebration. There will be food, attractions, a talent show and plenty of other family-friendly activities. Learn more.

Town at Trilith Independence Day Celebration

4 p.m. July 1

305 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville

Get all decked out in red, white and blue to spend the afternoon having "good old-fashioned patriotic fun." There will be food, games, photo ops with your favorite superheroes and more. Bring a blanket if you plan to stay late enough for a movie on the green. Learn more.

Town at Trilith Central Plaza (Credit: Town at Trilith)

Microsoft Peachtree Junior

4 a.m. - 11 p.m. July 2

Piedmont Park, Atlanta

If you've got a runner on your hands, it's not too late to sign them up for Atlanta Track Club's Microsoft Peachtree Junior race. Children ages 6-14 can run a mile. Children six and under can run the dash. Learn more.

Circus Vasquez - Plaza Fiesta

1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Until July 16

Circus Vasquez; 4166 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta

The Circus is in town! Whether you're into clowns, trapeze artists, acrobats or contortionists, there's something for everyone under the Big Top. You can find more information, including ticket prices, here.

THE WIZ

Until July 2

Southwest Arts Center; 915 New Hope Road SW, South Fulton

The Broadway classic gets a ‘lemon pepper’ twist. Atlanta’s True Colors Theatre Company presents "The Wiz" as part of its 20th anniversary season. This is your last weekend to catch the iconic performance. Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken previewed the show for you, check out his report on everything you can expect.

Immersive Disney Animation

Until Sept. 30

Armour Yards; 159 Armour Drive, Atlanta

This enchanting immersive Disney experience is still going strong in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood. Fans of all ages are invited to step into their favorite Disney stories. Learn more.

FOX 5 Atlanta's Paul Milliken checked it out ahead of time for you.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

NASCAR Fireworks at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Atlanta Motor Speedway; 1500 Tara Place, Hampton

6 p.m. July 4

Got a need for speed this Independence Day? The "largest pyrotechnic display" on the Southside is taking over Atlanta Motor Speedway next week.

"Fr8Auctions is thrilled to partner with the speedway to provide a fun, family-friendly way to celebrate our freedom on Independence Day," said Marcus Barela, owner of Fr8Auctions. "Better yet, we’re making it free to enter so everyone can come enjoy this event!"

Here's what you need to know. Parking lots open at 5 p.m.

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening near you.