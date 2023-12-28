New Year's Eve, Peach Bowl, sledding and fireworks: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

article

We found igloos in ‘Hotlanta,' alternatives to the Peach Drop, a scuba-diving Santa and tickets to one of the biggest weekends in college football. We know you want to end 2023 on a high note, so we saved the best events for last!

This weekend's lineup of fun Things to Do in metro Atlanta has something special for everyone.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta App , and follow FOX 5 Atlanta on social media channels for weekly updates.

License to Chill Snow Island

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands; 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Dec. 27 - Jan. 3, then every weekend through February

Who says there's no snow in Georgia? Come on out to Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, and don't forget your mittens! You can go tubing across "one of North America's longest snow rides," protect your fort with a snowball fight in Snowball Alley, and then make a pit stop for s'mores and a hot chocolate cocktail.

There are so many fun things to get into in Buford this weekend. Learn more.

Glow Light Show

Coolray Field; 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville

Dec. 29 - Dec. 31

There are over a million LED lights that make up this glow show. If you bring your own car, you can drive through the lights at your own pace for $29.99.

If you take the Jolly Trolley, tickets start at $19.99. You'll get a free hot chocolate and a glow stick. Learn more.

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium; 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta

12 p.m. Dec. 30

Watch Ole Miss. take on Penn. State at the 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday. Tickets are still available here.

If you can't make it to the big game, tailgate and watch it at a party. FOX 5 put together a list of activities for fans to do before the big game.

Noon Year's Eve Celebration on the Roof

The Roof at Ponce City Market

Dec. 31

If you can't hang with the big dogs, don't sweat it. You're not the only one. Ponce City Market is putting on a New Year's Eve countdown on their rooftop for anyone who needs their sleep or has to work during the city's midnight celebrations. Learn more.

There's also rooftop skating open every night, including New Year's Eve. The last 50-minute session starts at 11 p.m. Learn more.

Kids Early New Year's Eve Celebration

Stone Mountain Park; 1000 Robert E. Lee Boulevard, Stone Mountain

12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Dec. 31

Your kids want to ring in the New Year with a bang, just like you. But FOX 5 respects the bedtime you've worked so hard to enforce. So, bring them to Stone Mountain Park for an early countdown complete with fireworks. They might just make some new friends, too!

Best of all, the show ends at 9. They could be in bed by 10. Learn more.

Peach Fest New Year's Eve

Underground Atlanta; 50 Upper Alabama Street, Atlanta

8 p.m. - 2:30 a.m. Dec. 31

Just because the Peach isn't dropping this year, doesn't mean it isn't partying! Underground Atlanta, the usual venue for Atlanta's famous Peach Drop is hosting a new indoor event called Peach Fest. FOX 5 covered everything you need to know about the big party.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Peach Fest 2023 at Underground Atlanta

Magic of Lights® Drive-Through Holiday Lights Spectacular

Dixie Speedway; 150 Dixie Drive, Woodstock

Until Dec. 31

They pride themselves as being "one of the world's leading producers of live family entertainment events." Let the two million magical lights guide your drive at the Dixie Speedway. Learn more.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Magic of Lights Drive-Through (Credit: Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC)

Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright

Wild Adventures Theme Park;

Until Dec. 31

Whether you're interested in seeing holiday lights, want to have brunch with Santa, or are curious to see what the "Foam Snowstorm Party" is all about, Wild Adventures Theme Park seems like the place to be this month.

Organizers say proceeds benefit Toys for Tots. Check out the full event calendar to plan your weekends out.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright (Credit: Wild Adventures Theme Park)

Jurassic World: The Exhibition

Building 10, Pullman Yards; 225 Rogers Street, Atlanta

Until Jan. 1

They say it's the closest you'll ever come to living dinosaurs! The Exhibition is open in Atlanta and children of all ages are welcome to attend. You'll need a ticket to enter Jurassic World. You can find more information here.

Holidays at Georgia Aquarium

Georgia Aquarium; 225 Baker Street NW, Atlanta

Until Jan. 1

The Georgia Aquarium is inviting you over for the holidays, too. Every day, something new and exciting is planned. Maybe you'll catch Santa scuba-diving, an otter hugging a menorah or perhaps you'll walk right into a live concert.

Here's a full list of the holiday enhancements.

Winter Lantern Festival

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds; 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville

Until Jan. 2

Get in touch with your inner-child at the Winter Lantern Festival in Lawrenceville. You'll step into a dazzling new world with over 1000 handmade Chinese lanterns lighting your every step. Last-minute-tickets are on sale here.

Stone Mountain Christmas

Stone Mountain Park; 1000 Robert E. Lee Boulevard, Stone Mountain

Until Jan. 3

Every day brings something new during Stone Mountain Christmas. You can take a ride in the sky, hop on the train for the scenic route, enjoy Christmas lights with someone special and maybe even catch one of your favorite holiday characters out and about.

Here's a look at the event calendar for Stone Mountain Christmas.

Here's a look at the show schedule and attractions.

Winter Wonderland Spectacular

Illuminarium Atlanta; 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta

Until Jan. 5

Have you ever been to the Illuminarium? Organizers are ending the year with a bang, planning new events every day. Learn more.

On Thursday, come by for Winter Wonderland Yoga powered by Lululemon.

On Saturday, you can catch the Orange Bowl at a watch party in a room completely transformed into a giant football field.

On New Year's Eve, you can watch the NYC ball drop with a live DJ and lavish buffet.

On Jan. 1, come back for a back-to-back watch party of the Michigan Wolverines vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Rose Bowl game and the Texas Longhorns vs. Washington Huskies Sugar Bowl Game.

Cirque du Soleil ECHO

Atlantic Station; 241 20th Street, Atlanta

Until Jan. 21

Cirque du Soleil is in town, and it's no secret these guys put on a jaw-dropping show. It's a performance full of talents you've never experienced before. After all, anything is possible under the Big Top. Learn more.

Skate City Springs

City Green at City Springs; Sandy Springs

Until Jan. 21

This festive ice skating rink spans 5,000 square feet. They will operate on special hours during school breaks and the holidays, making it an icy escape for the kids – and your inner child.

Organizers say tickets are $15 per hour for adults, and $13 for children. Admission includes skate rentals. Learn more.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Skate City Springs From: FOX 5 Atlanta

Ice Skating in Olde Town

Olde Town Pavilion; Conyers

Until Feb. 11

Lace up your skates and hit the ice in Olde Town. This rink is the longest-running outdoor arena in all of Georgia. Don't forget to hit up the snack bar before you leave – There's nachos, hot dogs, hot chocolate, candy and so much more.

Ice Skating at Sugar Hill

The Ice Rink at Sugar Hill; Sugar Hill

Until Feb. 18

If you live closer to Sugar Hill, check out this outdoor skating rink. General admission is $12 and skate rentals are $3. Learn more.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party

State Farm Arena; 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Jan. 6

If your kid loves hot wheels and monster trucks, they're in for a treat next weekend. State Farm Arena is being turned into a giant glow party with giveaways, freestyle motocross, a laser light show and so much more. Learn more.

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening near you.

Keep up with the latest forecast by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter .

If you would like to submit an event for a future list, send an email with details to judayah.murray@fox.com