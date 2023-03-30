LEGO, lasers, coasters and comedy: Things to do this weekend in Metro Atlanta

article

There are two kinds of people in this world: Those who live for the butterflies they get from plunging roller coasters, and those who get excited just knowing they've snagged the last seat at the symphony. Good thing we have events perfectly planned for both. We're bringing in April with a bang with our list of fun things for you to do in and around the city this weekend.

Grand Opening: ArieForce One Roller Coaster

March 31

Fun Spot America Atlanta; 1675 Highway 85 North, Fayetteville

Get ready for the ride of your life. Fun Spot America Atlanta is opening its parent company's most expensive roller coaster yet this weekend, and you have to be the first to ride it!

The $13 million ArieForce roller coaster will get your heart pumping with an 83-degree drop just to get you started. We hear this bad boy has the largest Zero-G Stall of any roller coaster in the country – we hope you daredevils like being upside down!

Of course, the rest of the park is open as well. Enjoy go-karts, the Ferris wheel, bumper boats, kiddie rides and more with family or friends.

Tickets for the park are available online.

The Pinkest Party on Earth

Until March 31

450 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Macon

It's your last chance to attend the Pinkest Party on Earth! If you missed the cherry blossoms in Brookhaven last weekend, get ready to take a road trip to central Georgia. An all-new new Pink Provisions Trail is open for just one more day in Macon. More than three dozen eateries have prepared all sorts of pink munchies and drinks for your consumption.

Here's a fun fact: There are nearly 300,000-350,000 Yoshino cherry blossom trees all around Macon. It's actually the cherry blossom capitol of the world. The city is a magical place when they're in full bloom.

Roswell Dance Theatre presents Mary Poppins

7 p.m. March 31

11 a.m. and 2 p.m. April 1

Byer Theatre at Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center; 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs

The Perfect Nanny is hitting the stage in Sandy Springs. Roswell Dance Theatre is putting on four super-cali-fragil-istic-expi-ali-docious showings of Mary Poppins this weekend. Here's a pro-tip: If you come early to see either shows on Saturday, you can meet the cast and take photos.

Tickets are on sale for $25.

Grand Opening: LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta's

March 31 - April 3

LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta; 3500 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta

Your little ones – including the one inside you – may not forgive you if you miss out on the grand opening of Atlanta's LEGO Discovery Center. Expect a massive party complete with amusement rides, an adventure land, experiences in virtual reality, a 4D movie theater, and of course a section to build with all of your favorite LEGO pieces. Tickets are running out quickly.

The building has elevator access for our viewers with disabilities. There's plenty of room for wheelchairs and tactile activities for those with sensory sensitivities. The new center even has a spot online to ask more questions about accessibility, or make your own recommendations.

Rodney Carrington Comedy

7 p.m. 11 p.m. April 1

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center; 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta

Leave the kids at home with the babysitter for this next one. The hilarious Rodney Carrington has dibs on the mic at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center. Take our word for it, Carrington is a comedian for the mature. Even organizers say no one under the age of 14 is allowed in the first five rows.

The successful comic, actor, singer and writer has no problem selling out shows, so secure your ticket in advance.

ALABAMA: Roll On 2 North America Tour

7 p.m. April 1

State Farm Arena; 100 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta

Clear your schedule. Multi-platinum selling country rock group ALABAMA is on tour with special guest The Marshall Tucker Band. They're only making one stop in our neck of the woods.

Can you believe it's been over 50 years and these guys still have what it takes to pull on our heart strings and get us on our feet? For a chance to see the most successful country band in the history of the genre, click here. Doors open at six.

Buttered Bourbon at Eventide Brewing

2 p.m. - 4 p.m. April 1

Eventide Brewing; 1015 Grant Street SE, Atlanta

Buddies, beers and Buttered Bourbon? Sounds like a perfect afternoon in Grant Park to us. Enjoy live music from the band 'Buttered Bourbon' at Eventide Brewing. They say their sound is a blend of jazz, blues, bluegrass and mellow rock music. It should pair perfectly with every drink on the menu. Oh, and dogs are allowed!

Tickets are available here. Check out the draft list here.

Drink responsibly. Please plan ahead for transportation.

Star Wars Night: Gladiators vs. Everblades

7 p.m. April 1

Gas South Arena; 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth

In a galaxy far, far away called Duluth, the Atlanta Gladiators are scheduled to suit up Saturday and take on the Florida Everblades on the ice. Not only is it the last game of the season, but there's a theme: It's Star Wars Night! The famous 501st Legion Georgia Garrison and all of your favorite characters will be there, too.

Check out everything you need to know from ticket information, parking offers and Kroger deals.

Lecrae: The Final Church Clothes Tour

7 p.m. - 11 p.m. April 2

Buckhead Theatre; 3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

This one is for the saints! Multi Grammy Award-winning and platinum selling artist Lecrae is on tour. For those who aren't familiar with his sound, the Christian rapper refers to himself as "a kid raised in Hip Hop culture who came to know Jesus."

General admission tickets pay for standing room only. The balcony has reserved seats. Check out your options for the concert here.

Nathalie Stutzmann conducts J.S. Bach's St. Matthew Passion

3 p.m. April 2

Atlanta Symphony Hall; 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Enjoy a peaceful weekend at the symphony. Conductor Nathalie Stutzmann will have a go at Johann Sebastian Bach's St. Matthew Passion. With an international lineup of vocalists, the Spivey Hall Children's Choir and the world-renowned Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Choir, Stutzmann has all the puzzle pieces to make Bach's work of art come alive.

Tickets for the weekend are available now.

Sensory Friendly Sunday at Children’s Museum of Atlanta

9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. April 2

Children's Museum of Atlanta; 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta

We're excited to share that we've been finding more accessible things to do around Atlanta. This Sunday, the Children's Museum of Atlanta is offering a sensory-modified setting. Whether your loved one is on the autism spectrum, has any sensory processing disorders, or just prefers a more sensitive environment, this could be perfect for you.

Admission between 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. is limited. Lighting and sound will be adjusted as well. The museum staff even put together a neat PDF that explains everything your loved one can expect during their visit. We know not everyone likes surprises!

Celebrate Passover at Children's Museum of Atlanta

1:30 p.m. April 2

Children's Museum of Atlanta; 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta

Are you celebrating next week, or teaching your children about Passover ahead of time? Join the Children's Museum of Atlanta for a special storytime and arts & crafts session. There's a Passover Scavenger Hunt around the museum included in the fun.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks

6 p.m. - 10 p.m. April 2

State Farm Arena; 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

The Hawks face the Mavs this weekend for round two after beating them 130-122 on Jan. 18. Can they do it again?

Purchase tickets here to see the action in person.

Greater Atlanta Coin Show

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. April 2

Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel & Conference Center; 500 Powder Springs Street, Marietta

Everyone has their thing. If yours is collecting coins, this is the perfect event for you.

The Greater Atlanta Coin Show is back this Sunday at the Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel and Conference Center. You can buy, sell and trade coins with dealers, or just come to marvel. Both admission and parking are free.

Weekend Family Tours at High Museum of Art

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. April 2

High Museum of Art; 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

It's family day at the High. If you have children, grandchildren, nieces or nephews or just want a fresh perspective on the more than 18,000 masterpieces in the High Museum of Art's collection. A staff member will lead your tour and show you all the family hot spots in the building – like the areas with arts and crafts.

The tour is free, so space is limited. Registration is required.

Dinner at Piedmont Park

Piedmont Park; 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta

Until April 2

We first told you about this amazing opportunity on Good Day Atlanta. Dinner With A View officially launches this week and runs through Sunday, April 2. This experience aims to bring the comforts of indoor dining to the beauty of outdoor dining, thanks to the use of clear, climate-controlled domes in which groups of four to six guests can sit back, dine, and enjoy the view.

Seatings are scheduled for Wednesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. & 8:15 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., & 9:30 p.m, and Sundays at 5 p.m, 7 p.m., and 9 p.m. For more information on domes and dinner reservations, click here.

Spring Break at Six Flags

April 1 - April 7

Six Flags Over Georgia; 275 Riverside Parkway, Austell

Spring Break is coming up. Why don't you save money and plan a staycation? Six Flags Over Georgia is celebrating Saturday, April 1 through Sunday, April 9, operating daily with extended hours and special events.

The FOX 5 Good Day Atlanta team got a sneak peek at their attractions. Did you know 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the opening of The Great American Scream Machine, and the 45th anniversary of the debut of THE RIDDLER Mindblender?

When you need a break from the rides, there are plenty of carnival games, food stalls, live entertainment and more to get into.

By the way, the park is hosting "Low Sensory Sundays" on April 2, 9, and 16 for visitors looking for a more sensitive experience.

Spring FUN Break at Stone Mountain Park

Stone Mountain Park; 100 Robert E. Lee Boulevard, Stone Mountain

11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. April 1 - April 8

11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. April 9

If you live outside the perimeter, we have another spring break alternative. Stone Mountain Park is putting together an eventful week that sounds great for teens who want some independence, or families looking for fun things to do together.

Bring your bathing suit and take a run through the Geyser Towers. Hop in a harness and test your balance in the SkyHike. Your little ones will love the various animatronic prehistoric creatures roaming through the Dinosaur Explore exhibit. There's a 4D theater, plenty of opportunities for live entertainment, and so much more.

Plus, there's the Lasershow Spectacular that lights up the starry sky closing out each night.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Geyser Towers (Credit: Stone Mountain Park)

For tickets and information about Spring FUN Break and the Lasershow Spectacular, visit their official website.

Advance ticket purchase is recommended for a smoother experience.

Creator's Market at Atlantic Station

11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Saturdays

12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sundays

Atlantic Station; 261 19th Street NW, Atlanta

What better way to shop and support local than the Creator's Market at Atlantic Station? Local, handcrafted and small businesses will be set up selling all sorts of goods like art, jewelry, soaps, candles, treats and so much more.

Dino Safari

North Point Mall; 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesdays - Sundays

Dinosaurs take over the mall for the kid-friendly, walk-through exhibit. Tickets are $19 for kids and adults.

Romantic Tour

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. ongoing

Centennial Olympic Park; 265 Park Avenue W NW, Atlanta

Why wait for Valentine's Day once a year when you can be lovey-dovey with your sweetheart every day? Take a romantic tour around the city. For two hours, a professional tour guide will introduce you to all the best date spots, show you where you can go for the cutest photo ops and teach you all about some of the most romantic stories hidden in the history of Atlanta. One ticket will cover your whole group, up to 15 people.

Clint Alderman: A Modern Folk Potter

Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia; 283 Highway 255 North, Sautee Nacoochee

Any time, every day until May 1

Put some culture and history on your agenda with this new exhibit on display at The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia. At just 13-years-old, Clint Alderman gained an interest for pottery after moving to North Georgia. He worked with local potters learning the craft of traditional folk pottery. Now at 39-years-old, the artist is known for using a wood-fired tunnel kiln, his own glazes and his own freshly dug clay from the Mossy Creek area of White County. Check out the beauty a local artist has been able to create with nature at his fingertips.

Wild Encounters

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta

Great Panda at 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Elephant 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Aldabra Tortoise 3:15 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Get a one-on-one with your favorite animal in the kingdom. You can choose a session with a Giant Panda, an African Elephant or one of the largest living tortoise species in the world. For an hour, you'll be up-close and personal with the animal and an Animal Care Team member who will teach you everything you need to know about the animal and its habitat. Ticket costs vary, you can look them up here.

