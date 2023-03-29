Easter egg hunts, events and services in metro Atlanta | 2023

article

Easter Sunday is on April 9 this year and hundreds of thousands of people in Georgia will be observing the holiday in some way. Here is a list of Easter egg hunts, events and services in the metro Atlanta area. If you'd like to submit information for this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.

EASTER EGG HUNTS

Acworth Egg Hunt

6 to 8:30 p.m. March 31

Acworth Sports Complex, 4000 S. Main St., Acworth

There will be multiple egg hunts along with games crafts and a grand entrance by the Easter Bunny.

Flashlight Egg Hunt

6 p.m. March 31

Cherokee Veterans Park, 7345 Cumming Highway, Canton

Meet the Easter Bunny, make a craft and hunt for Easter eggs by flashlight.

Easter Egg Hunt at Smith-Gilbert Gardens

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 1

Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2600 Park Drive, Kennesaw

There will be Easter egg hunts, games, crafts and more.

Easter Egg Scramble in Brookhaven

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1

Blackburn Park. 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven

There will be a special-needs egg hunt at 10 a.m. before the Easter Egg Scramble at 11:30 a.m. There will also be a dog-gone egg hunt at noon.

Easter Block Party

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 1

Unity Atlanta, 3597 Parkway Lane, Norcross

The Easter Block Party will feature an Easter egg hunt, family photos with the Easter Bunny, games, line dancing and more.

Cobb County Eggstravaganza

Noon to 4 p.m. April 1

Al Bishop Softball Complex, 1082 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta

There will be egg hunts for ages 10 and younger, food, games, bouncy houses, prizes and more.

Easter Eggstravaganza at Etowah River Park

1 to 3 p.m. April 1

Etowah River Park, 600 Brown Industrial Parkway, Canton

There will be Easter egg hunts by ages and for children with special needs, a petting zoo, carnival games and photo opps with the Easter Bunny. Registration required.

Tolleson Park Easter Egg Hunt

1 to 4 p.m. April 1

Tolleson Park and Pool, 3530 King Springs Road, Smyrna

There will be egg hunts, Easter treats, family activities and more. Limited spots available. Must register.

Eggstravaganza Spring Festival at Flat Shoals Park

1 to 4 p.m. April 1

Flat Shoals Park. 1915 Flat Shoals Road, Riverdale

There will be egg hunts, eco-friendly crafts, inflatables, face painting and live entertainment.

Easter Egg-stravaganza at Wieuca Road Baptist Church

2 to 4 p.m. April 1

Playfield at Wieuca Road Baptist Church, 3626 Peachtree Road NE

Easter Eggstravaganza in Fayetteville

Noon to 4 p.m. April 2

Town at Trilith, 305 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville

There will be egg hunts, arts and crafts, bouncy houses and more.

College Park Annual Easter Egg Hunt

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 6

Bill Badgett Stadium, 3636 College St., College Park

There will be a safari-inspired Easter egg hunt, music, games and more.

Easter Egg Hunt at Mason Mill Park

9:30 to 11 a.m. April 8

Mason Mill Park, 1340 McConnell Drive, Decatur

The Friends of Mason Mill Park and Bridgepoint Church at Toco Hills are hosting an Easter egg hunt. Registration is required due to limited egg supply.

Easter Egg Drop in Stonecrest

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 8

Southeast Athletic Complex, 5845 Hillvalle Road, Stonecrest

The City of Stonecrest is hosting Easter egg hunts for two age groups. There will also be games, crafts, frozen treats and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Hoppy Easter at The Works ATL

10 a.m. April 8

The Works ATL, 1925 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta

There will be Easter egg hunts, live music, cotton candy, face painting, balloon stations, photo opportunities and more.

Easter Eggstravaganza

10 a.m. April 8

Kennesaw United Methodist, 1801 Ben King Road, Kennesaw

There will be a reenactment of the Easter story in the gymnasium followed by an Easter egg hunt. There will also be a bouncy house, lunch, and face painting.

Kid & Adult Easter Egg Hunt in Dunwoody

11 a.m. April 8

Dunwoody North Driving Club, 4522 Kingsgate Drive, Dunwoody

Easter egg hunts for children and adults. There will also be crafts.

Community Easter Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza

Noon April 8

Saint Mark United Methodist Church, 781 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta

There will be an Easter egg hunt, bouncy house, face painting, balloon animals, bubbles and more.

Eggs-traordinary Extravaganza!

2 to 5 p.m. April 8

Cherokee County Aquatic Center, 1200 Wellstar Way, Holly Springs

There will be Easter egg hunts in and outside the water, a bounce house, face painting and visit by the Easter Bunny. Registration required.

Oremwood Park Egg Hunt

4 p.m. April 8

Urband Farm of Oremwood, Nercer Street and Woodland Avenue

Easter Egg Hunt for neighborhood children. Picnicking on the farm is encouraged after the hunt. There will also be a pottery show and sale.

2023 Eggstravaganza

1 to 3 p.m. April 8

Tom E. Morris Sports Complex, 3430 Claire Drive, Hapeville

This free event will feature an egg hunt, visits with the Easter Bunny, inflatables, face painting and balloon animals.

Easter Egg Hunt and Easter Brunch at Park Tavern

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9

Park Tavern in Piedmont Park, 500 10th St., Atlanta

Enjoy a delicious Easter brunch with chef-attended stations and an Easter egg hunt at noon. Brunch menu highlights include omelets, salman served over cous cous, smoked salmon and mini bagels, chicken tenders, French toast, fresh-baked biscuits and saw mill gravy, bacon, sausage, omelets, and assorted deserts. Adult brunch is $49.95, children 7 through 12 pay $27.95, $15 for kids 4 to 6 and free for children ages 3 and under.

EASTER ACTIVITIES

Easter Bunny Hop in Johns Creek

4:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 7

Creekside Park, 11360 Lakefireld Drive, Johns Creek

The Easter Bunny Hop will feature local vendors, a DJ and the Easter Bunny.

Easter at Children's Museum of Atlanta

9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 8

Children's Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta

Children will be able to enjoy Easter stories, get hoppy with the bunny hop, create bunny ears in the art studio and more.

Spring in Bloom and Easter Bunny

1 to 4 p.m. April 8

The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta, 915 Ridgewalk Parkway, Woodstock

Spring in Bloom will feature photos with the Easter Bunny, an Easter Egg Hunt, face painting, craft corner and more.

Easter Art Market

Noon to 6 p.m. April 9

East Atlanta Village Farmers Market, 572 Stokeswood Ave., Atlanta

More than 20 local vendors offering handmade goods, arts, crafts, candles, soaps and more. Easter Egg Hunt at 3 p.m.

Easter at Pontoon!

Noon to 4 p.m. April 9

Pontoon Brewing, 8601 Dunwood Place, Suite 500, Sandy Springs

Pontoon Brewing will be celebrating Easter with adorable live bunnies from the North Georgia Wildlife Center. There will also be food by The Grateful Dawg.

Easter Marketplace

1 to 6 p.m. April 9

Atlanta Utility Works, 2903 RN Martin St., East Point

The Easter Marketplace will feature local vendors, arts and crafts, handmade goods, vintage finds, a live DJ, an Easter egg hunt, and goats.

EASTER SERVICES

Easter at The Mill

April 7 through April 9

The Mill on Etowah, 225 Reformation Parkway, Canton

Local Church Canton and The Mill will kick off Easter Weekend with a night of worship followed by karaoke at 6:30 p.m. April 7. On Saturday, there will be an egg dash at 10 a.m. On Easter Sunday, there will be an outdoor sunrise service at 7:30 a.m., an indoor service at 9 a.m. and an egg dash at 10:15 a.m.

Easter Sunrise Services at Stone Mountain Park

7 a.m. April 9

Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain

There will be two simultaneous, interdenominational Easter services at the top and bottom of the mountain at 7 a.m. Park gates will open at 3 a.m. and the Summit Skyride will open at 4 a.m. Entry is $20 per vehicle and $20 for a round-trip ride on the skyride.

Easter Sunday at Decatur First UMC

7 a.m. April 9

Decatur First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur

There will be a 7 a.m. sunrise service followed by services at 9 and 11 a.m. A continental breakfast will be available from 10 to 11 a.m.

Easter Sunday at Kennesaw United Methodist

10 a.m. April 9

Kennesaw United Methodist, 1801 Ben King Road NW, Kennesaw

There will be a traditional Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m. Pastor Alex will deliver a special Easter message. There will be bouncy houses, pony rides, a petting zoo and egg hunts for different ages.

St. John UMC Palm Sunday Lunch and Easter Egg Hunt

10:30 a.m. April 2

St. John United Methodist Church, 550 Mt. Paran Road NW, Sandy Springs

Join St. John UMC for lunch and an Easter Egg Hunt after Palm Sunday services.

If you would like to submit information for this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.