Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 24 - Oct. 30

Whether you're looking for something traditional or want to keep it simple, we've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles.

How many pecks of pickled peppers do you think you could pick at the Brookhaven Farmers Market? Or maybe, you'd rather get your face painted like a vibrant Mexican sugar skull. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.

Fox Theatre Ghost Tours

Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

6:45 p.m. - 9:45 p.m. Oct. 24 - 27

Something spooky's bubbling over at the historic Fox Theatre. Learn all about the Fox's ‘ghostly sightings and unexplained events’ in a group tour. Tickets are on sale here.

Legends & Lore at Rhodes Hall

Rhodes Hall; 1516 Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta

Oct. 25 - 27

Remember when our Good Day Atlanta team made a return to Rhodes Hall — otherwise known as the famed "Castle on Peachtree"? Well, this year’s "Legends and Lore at Rhodes Hall" series of tours is open. If you're all about ghost stories and learning about Georgia's rich history, you can find tickets here.

Stranger Things: The Experience

Pullman Yards; 225 Rogers Street, Atlanta

4 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Wednesday - Friday, Oct. 26 - 28

11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 - 30

If you love the 80s and fighting demogorgons, this is the outing for you. Take a trip to the Upside Down in a new immersive Stranger Things experience at the Pullman Yards. This event is decked out in nostalgia and creepy terrors. You can hit the Palace Arcade, or try a unique cocktail at the bar. You might even spot Vecna … The waitlist to reserve your spot is now open.

Dino Safari

North Point Mall; 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Oct. 26 - 30

Dinosaurs take over the mall for the kid-friendly, walk-through exhibit. Tickets are $19 for kids and adults.

Alpharetta Food Truck Alley

Downtown Alpharetta; 37 Old Roswell Street, Alpharetta

5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Oct. 27

Don't worry about dinner Thursday night, just stop by the Alpharetta Food Truck Alley. More than 10 trucks with offering different types of cuisine are expected to line up on Old Roswell Street for this monthly event. Organizers said limited seating is available, so bringing chairs and blankets are recommended. Did we mention parking and admission were free?

Brookhaven Farmers Market

University Baptist Church Parking Lot; 1375 Fernwood Circle NE, Brookhaven

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Oct 29

If you love a good farmers market just as much as we do, maybe you should stop by this one in Brookhaven. Local and regional vendors will be set up selling pastries, pet treats, fruits and veggies and so much more until noon. Make sure you get there early so you can have first pick on all the goods.

Roswell's 3rd Annual Día de Muertos Festival

The Grounds of Roswell City Hall; 38 Hill Street, Roswell

2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Oct. 29

Celebrate a beautiful Mexican holiday all about honoring the deceased and keeping tradition alive. El día de los muertos is known in English as "The Day of the Dead". Usually, it's celebrated Oct. 31 - Nov. 2, but you can get in on this event Saturday night. You can expect face painting for the kids, fresh mexican cuisine, and traditional arts and entertainment. The festival is free for the whole family, but with a specially priced ticket, you can participate in a VIP margarita tasting experience.

Pumpkin Festival: Play by Day, Glow by Night

Stone Mountain Park; 1000 Robert E. Lee Boulevard, Stone Mountain

2 p.m. - 9 p.m. Oct. 30

It's a park by day, and a light show by night. Take an adventure through some of your favorite classic storybook tales in 10 new themed areas with immersive light displays and huge carved pumpkins. This not-so-spooky event is perfect for family or date night.

Fright Fest

Six Flags Over Georgia; 275 Riverside Parkway, Austell

Through Oct. 31

It's officially spooky season. Enjoy family-friendly thrills by day and heart-racing frights by night at Six Flags Over Georgia. Your little ones can even go trick-or-treating between rides.

Brews and Boos Lawrenceville Pub Crawl

Lawrenceville Square; 125 N. Clayton Street, Lawrenceville

Through Oct. 31

Explore Lawrenceville's "haunted" history on a tour led by a ghost! Purchase tickets through Aurora Theatre.

SPACE: A Journey to the Moon & Beyond

Illuminarium Atlanta; 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta

Through Oct. 31

Get ready to get transported into the galaxy through an ‘out-of-this-world’ immersive experience.

Tickets for the standard experience begin at $19.

Click here for more information on this event

Time slots are in 30-minute increments.

Atlanta Fair

Across from the old Turner Field; 688 Central Ave SW, Atlanta

Through Nov. 6

Funnel cakes, cotton candy, candy apples, hot dogs, fresh squeezed lemonade--do we really need to go on? Take the kids out during the day, or snuggle up to your loved one under the stars and fair lights at night. Children get in for $3. Tickets start at $5 during the week for anyone over 42".

Guitars & Grapes

Paradise Hills Winery Resort and Spa; 366 Paradise Road, Blairsville

Through Nov. 25

The weekly Friday music series continues through November.

Look at the live music schedule or book a stay at the resort.