Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Jan. 2 – Jan. 8

We have a wild lineup of perfectly planned events for the family and singles to help you start the new year on a positive note.

Whether you feel like hiking under the very first full moon of 2023, or taking your little ones to learn about local birds and their habitats, we'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.

Dino Safari

North Point Mall; 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesdays - Sundays

Dinosaurs take over the mall for the kid-friendly, walk-through exhibit. Tickets are $19 for kids and adults.

Clint Alderman: A Modern Folk Potter

Any time, every day until May 1

Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia; 283 Highway 255 North, Sautee Nacoochee

Put some culture and history on your agenda with this new exhibit on display at The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia. At just 13-years-old, Clint Alderman gained an interest for pottery after moving to North Georgia. He worked with local potters learning the craft of traditional folk pottery. Now at 39-years-old, the artist is known for using a wood-fired tunnel kiln, his own glazes and his own freshly dug clay from the Mossy Creek area of White County. Check out the beauty a local artist has been able to create with nature at his fingertips.

Wild Encounter

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta

Great Panda at 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Jan. 2, 6-8

Elephant 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Jan. 2, 6-8

Aldabra Tortoise 3:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. Jan. 2, 6-8

Get a one-on-one with your favorite animal in the kingdom. You can choose a session with a Giant Panda, an African Elephant or one of the largest living tortoise species in the world. For an hour, you'll be up-close and personal with the animal and an Animal Care Team member who will teach you everything you need to know about the animal and its habitat. Ticket costs vary, you can look them up here.

Reach for the Stars

Fort Yargo State Park; 210 South Broad Street, Winder

4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Jan. 4

Ready for a quick lesson in science? Even though summers are so hot and we have learned just how bitter winters can be, we are actually going to be closest to the sun this month. How can that be? It's called Earth Perihelion Day, and this event will teach you all about it. You and your little one will also make model solar systems while you learn about Earth's orbit around the sun.

Hanging out with the Birds

8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Jan. 5

Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site; 813 Indian Mounds Road SE, Cartersville

Celebrate National Birdwatching Day in great company at the Etowah Indian Mounds Historic Site. Fellow bird enthusiasts are expected to head out on a morning bird walk and learn a bit more about the winged creatures all around us. For more information, visit their website here.

Homeschool at Panola: Mission Migration

9 a.m. - 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Jan. 5

Panola Mountain State Park; 2620 Highway 155 SW, Stockbridge

Get ready for a truly hybrid experience--Half the class is held in the outdoors. Rangers are expected to school the crowd on winter birds and migration. We hear there's even a craft you can take home as a souvenir at the end of the session. This is recommended for children ages six to twelve years old.

Homeschool In the Park: Be an Astronomer

5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5

F.D. Roosevelt State Park; 2970 Georgia Highway 190, Pine Mountain

Do you have a little one who is obsessed with space? Enroll them in a session that can introduce them to the life of an astronomer. Learn how to read a star map, use a telescope and identify constellations. Remember to pre-register in order to ensure your spot.

Full Moon Hike

Chattahoochee Bend State Park; 425 Bobwhite Way, Newnan

5:15 p.m. - 7 p.m. Jan. 6

What better way to marvel at the first full moon of 2023 than with a hike on the Flat Rock trail in Newnan? Fill your bottle with water--or hot chocolate. The choice is yours. Just don't forget to pre-register for the hike here by 5 p.m. on Jan. 5.

Holiday Ride-on Train

Atlanta Botanical Garden; 1345 Piedmont Avenue NE, Atlanta

Saturdays and Sundays Jan. 7-8

All aboard! Book your seat on the Botanical Express. On select Saturdays and Sundays, the train will take you and your little ones for an adventure around the Great Lawn. Tickets are $5 per passenger.

Holiday Celebration

The Bowl at Sugar Hill; 5039 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill

Jan. 2 - Feb. 19

Welcome winter with a slew of holiday fun. We're talking about ice skating, free photos with Santa, carriage rides, even a holiday market. General admission tickets start at $13 for children under 8.

Avalon on Ice

Avalon; 300 Avalon Boulevard, Alpharetta

Jan. 2 - Jan. 14

Lace up your skates and hit those figure eights. The ice rink at Avalon is officially open. Times vary by day, so check out the schedule ahead of time here.

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights

Atlanta Botanical Garden; 1345 Piedmont Avenue NE, Atlanta

5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Jan. 2 - Jan. 14

Get ready for a magical night filled with gorgeous sights. Tis the season for "Garden Lights, Holiday Nights". This year's experience includes the new "Glowing Grove along the Flower Walk". You can find more information and the rates here.

Ice Days in Olde Town Conyers

Olde Town Pavilion; 949 S. Main Street NE, Conyers

Jan. 2 - Feb. 12

Lace up your skates and hit the ice in Olde Town. This rink is the longest-running outdoor arena in all of Georgia. Don't forget to hit up the snack bar before you leave--There's nachos, hot dogs, hot chocolate, candy and so much more.