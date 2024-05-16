Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | May 17-19, 2024

article

Looking for something to do in metro Atlanta this weekend? FOX 5 Atlanta's Judayah Murray can show you a couple of ways to have a good time around our city.

21st Annual Southern Entertainment Awards

May 17-19

The Southern Entertainment Awards is being held in Atlanta this weekend. If you work in the entertainment industry, or want to make some new connections, this is the series of events for you. There are parties, networking events and a fashion show leading up to the big award show on Sunday. Learn more.

Bringing The Sea to The Springs Seafood Festival

May 17-19

Thurman Springs Park, Powder Springs

This annual, three-day seafood festival features seafood and other cuisines, live music, arts and crafts and more. Learn more.

Latino Family Festival

Stone Mountain Park

The second annual Latino Family Festival takes place this weekend at Stone Mountain Park. Enjoy a celebration of Latino music, dance and culture, featuring live international talent including dancers, musicians, a marching band, a festive parade, and a drone and light show. Triny, La Leyenda performs on Sunday.

Roswell Mimosa Festival

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre; 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta

1-5 p.m. May 18

Georgia Craft Brewers Festival

The Georgia Craft Brewers Festival pours a few on Saturday at Westside Paper. In addition to the brews, there will be music, local food, social meet-ups and a maker’s market. The festival will feature 50 participating breweries from across Georgia. The festival occurs from 1 until 5 p.m.

Kenny Chesney: Sun Goes Down Tour with Zac Brown Band

Mercedes-Benz Stadium; 1 AMB Drive NW

5 p.m. May 18

Atlanta Cycling Festival

8 a.m. - 10 p.m. May 18

Ever hear of bicycle speed dating? Yeah, me neither, but they're offering it at the Atlanta Cycling Festival. Grab your bike and meet a new friend or beau at a variety of riding events across Atlanta.

There will also be a fashion show, lots of food and drinks. Learn more.

Malcolm X Festival

West End Park; 1111 Oak Street SW, Atlanta

4 p.m. May 19

There will be live entertainment, multiple vendors and food trucks. More info.

Midtown Garden Stroll

Historic Midtown Garden District

12-5 p.m. May 19

The 11th annual Midtown Garden Stroll , a free event, is Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. in the Historic Midtown Garden District on Penn Avenue. The stroll is an outdoor self-guided tour. You can expect to see formal gardens, casual gardens, fountains, espalier, backyard beekeeping, intricate brickwork and inspiring ideas for family yards. You may also visit the Garden Stroll Market where local artisans will showcase their creations, live musicians will play and a Midtown artist will complete a live painting. Tasty bites and drinks are also offered by Atlanta-based restauranteurs.

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

6 p.m. May 19

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra presents "Star Wars and More: The Music of John Williams." This family-friendly symphonic concert will feature pieces from iconic film scores including many of John Williams' works including Star Wars, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones and much more. Tickets.

‘Threads of Justice’ Pop-up

Until May 31

"Threads of Justice," a pop-up exhibit at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, celebrates American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The exhibit, inspired by the 1985 Garment Workers’ strike in Chinatown, showcases the work of 12 artists to honor Asian American experiences. More info

Chefs Markets

Pullman Yards; Rogers Street NE, Atlanta

1-5 p.m. every Saturday

This is the kind of event you wear the stretchy pants to. Everything you possibly want is an option at Chefs Markets at Pullman Yards. From cereal-topped ice cream, to paella, to beignets, to bbq. More info.

Georgia Renaissance Festival

6732 Virlyn B. Smith Road, Fairburn

10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until June

The Georgia Renaissance Festival is open for its 39th season. Every weekend brings a new theme and adventure, and this one is all about wizards. Tickets are available now.

Alice’s Wonderland Returns

Atlanta Botanical Garden

Until Sept. 15

The Atlanta Botanical Garden presents "Alice’s Wonderland Returns" through Sept. 15. The exhibit features seven installations of 22 of the topiary-like mosaiculture pieces throughout the garden. Learn more.

Hank Aaron Exhibit

Atlanta History Center

Until Sept. 25

"More Than Brave: The Life of Henry Aaron" is open at Atlanta History Center. The exhibition features images and artifacts from the collections of the Aaron family, Atlanta History Center, the Atlanta Braves, the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Emory University, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and personal collections from throughout the United States. Learn more.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Memorial Day Weekend

Stone Mountain Park; 1000 Robert E. Lee Boulevard, Stone Mountain

May 24-27

Enjoy a day full of family fun at Atlanta’s #1 attraction. Spend the day on family-friendly attractions like Dinosaur Explore and Scenic Railroad, or hike the one-mile trail to the top of Stone Mountain for amazing views of downtown Atlanta. Stay into the evening for a special salute to the troops with an extended fireworks finale immediately following the Music Across America Drone & Light Show! FOUR NIGHTS IN A ROW!

The 116th Army Band will have performances over the weekend May 25 and May 26. Learn more.

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening around metro Atlanta.

