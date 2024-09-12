Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Sept. 13-15, 2024

article

Whether you're a fan of film festivals, live music, art markets, or family-friendly attractions, there's something for everyone this week and beyond. From the Southeast Reptile Expo to the 168 Film Festival and the highly anticipated Morehouse Human Rights Film Festival, you'll find plenty of opportunities to enjoy the city's vibrant arts, culture, and entertainment scene. Here's a roundup of upcoming events to check out in and around Atlanta.

FESTIVALS

East Cobber Annual Parade & Festival

When : Sept. 14

Where : Johnson Ferry Baptist Church

What : The 26th annual parade and festival will feature a parade, music, arts and crafts, carnival games, a kids' zone, food, and local business vendors.

How much: Admission is free

Helen Oktoberfest

When : Sept. 12-15, Sept. 19-22, and Sept. 26-Oct. 27

Where : Downtown Helen

What : Oktoberfest in Helen is the longest-running celebration in the U.S., offering food and beverage specials, live entertainment, and more.

How much: Free admission

Pumpkin Festival: Play by Day, Glow by Night

When : Sept. 14 through Nov. 3

Where : Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Drive, Stone Mountain

What : Enjoy a day filled with fall fun, including a Glow-A-Long Party Parade, the World's Largest Pumpkin Drone & Light Show, and other glowing experiences.

How much: Tickets start at $24.99 general admisison

EVENTS

Fernbank After Dark: Night at the Science Fair

When : 7 to 11 p.m. Sept. 13

Where : Fernbank Museum, 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta

What : A fun, adult-themed science fair with live music, craft cocktails, and engaging experiments.

How much: Starts at $21.95

The Giant Party at High Museum of Art

When : 7 p.m. Sept. 13

Where : High Museum, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

What : A celebration of "Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys" with music, a complimentary drink, cash bar, and food for purchase.

How much: Tickets start at $125

THEATER

South Fulton Arts presents 'The Cake'

When : Sept. 13-14 and 20-21

Where : Various locations

What : A play about Della, a baker who struggles with personal and societal conflicts.

How much: Pay-what-you-want

'A Raisin in the Sun'

When : Sept. 11-29

Where : Theatrical Outfit

What : A revival of the classic story about a Black family's pursuit of the American dream.

How much: Tickets start at $42

MUSIC

Whitney Houston vs Adele Tribute Concert

When : 5 p.m. Sept. 13

Where : Park Tavern, 500 10th Street, Atlanta

What : A tribute concert celebrating two powerhouse vocalists.

How much: Tickets start at $35

Meghan Trainor: The Timeless Tour

When : 6 p.m. Sept. 13

Where : Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta

What : Meghan Trainor's Timeless Tour hits metro Atlanta.

How much: Tickets available at : Tickets available at VZW Amphitheatre

Faye Webster

When : 8 p.m. Sept. 13

Where : Fox Theatre, 600 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

What : Faye Webster brings her "Undressed at the Symphony" tour to Atlanta.

How much: Tickets start at $76

The Troubador Project

When : 7 p.m. Sept. 13

Where : Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street, Roswell

What : Enjoy Music on the Hill with The Troubadour Project. Bring a blanket and picnic!

How much: Free admission

COMEDY

J. Anthony Brown

When : 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 14 (two shows)

Where : City Winery Atlanta, Ponce City Market, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta

What : Veteran comedian J. Anthony Brown brings his stand-up to Atlanta.

How much: Tickets start at $25

Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase

When : 5 p.m. Sept. 14

Where : Laughing Skull Lounge, 878 Peachtree Street, Atlanta

What : A fast-paced showcase of 10 comedians performing their best material.

How much: Tickets start at $35

FOOD/DRINK

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival

When : Sept. 12-15

Where : Historic Fourth Ward Park

What : A celebration of Southern cuisine with over 200 renowned chefs, sommeliers, and mixologists.

How much: Tickets start at $135 for general admission, $185 for VIP admission

Acworth Mimosa Festival

When : 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 14

Where : Logan Farm Park, downtown Acworth

What : Enjoy specialty mimosa flavors, brunch punch, live music, and more at this 21+ event.

How much: $50 in advance, $60 at the gate

Les Bon Festival

When : 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 14

Where : Good Word Brewing & Public House, 3142 Hill Street NE, Duluth

What : Wrap up Gwinnett Beer Week with an artist and makers market, fresh oysters, and mixed fermentation beers.

How much: Free admission, $4 sample tickets

SPORTS

Gwinnett Stripers vs. Buffalo Bisons

When : Sept. 13-15

Where : Coolray Field, 1 Braves Ave., Lawrenceville

What : Watch the Gwinnett Stripers take on the Buffalo Bisons at home.

How much: Tickets start at $10

OTHER

Gwinnett County Fair

When : Sept. 12-22

Where : Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville

What : Enjoy rides, games, food, and live entertainment at the Gwinnett County Fair.

How much: Tickets start at $8 general admission

168 Film Festival

When : Sept. 13-14

Where : New City Church, 3355 Old Jonesboro Road, Fairburn

What : The 168 Film Festival features premieres of faith-based short films, online and in-person mixers, content for mini-fests, and other events.

How much: Tickets start at $28

Southeast Reptile Expo

When : Sept. 14 and 15

Where : Georgia International Convention Center, 2000 Convention Center Concourse, College Park

What : The largest reptile event in Georgia, featuring dozens of reptile vendors.

How much: Tickets start at $10

NEXT WEEK

The Fight for Black Lives at Morehouse Human Rights Film Festival

When : 3 p.m. Sept. 19

Where : Bank of America Auditorium at the Shirley A. Massey Executive Conference Center, Westview Drive SW & West End Avenue SW, Atlanta

What : "The Fight for Black Lives" chronicles the inequities of Black maternal healthcare in the U.S., especially during COVID. The Morehouse Human Rights Film Festival runs from Sept. 17-21.

How much: Tickets start at $5 general admission

If you would like to submit an item for an upcoming things to do list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.