Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Sept. 13-15, 2024
ATLANTA - Whether you're a fan of film festivals, live music, art markets, or family-friendly attractions, there's something for everyone this week and beyond. From the Southeast Reptile Expo to the 168 Film Festival and the highly anticipated Morehouse Human Rights Film Festival, you'll find plenty of opportunities to enjoy the city's vibrant arts, culture, and entertainment scene. Here's a roundup of upcoming events to check out in and around Atlanta.
FESTIVALS
East Cobber Annual Parade & Festival
- When: Sept. 14
- Where: Johnson Ferry Baptist Church
- What: The 26th annual parade and festival will feature a parade, music, arts and crafts, carnival games, a kids' zone, food, and local business vendors.
- How much: Admission is free
- When: Sept. 12-15, Sept. 19-22, and Sept. 26-Oct. 27
- Where: Downtown Helen
- What: Oktoberfest in Helen is the longest-running celebration in the U.S., offering food and beverage specials, live entertainment, and more.
- How much: Free admission
Pumpkin Festival: Play by Day, Glow by Night
- When: Sept. 14 through Nov. 3
- Where: Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Drive, Stone Mountain
- What: Enjoy a day filled with fall fun, including a Glow-A-Long Party Parade, the World's Largest Pumpkin Drone & Light Show, and other glowing experiences.
- How much: Tickets start at $24.99 general admisison
EVENTS
Fernbank After Dark: Night at the Science Fair
- When: 7 to 11 p.m. Sept. 13
- Where: Fernbank Museum, 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta
- What: A fun, adult-themed science fair with live music, craft cocktails, and engaging experiments.
- How much: Starts at $21.95
The Giant Party at High Museum of Art
- When: 7 p.m. Sept. 13
- Where: High Museum, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
- What: A celebration of "Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys" with music, a complimentary drink, cash bar, and food for purchase.
- How much: Tickets start at $125
THEATER
South Fulton Arts presents 'The Cake'
- When: Sept. 13-14 and 20-21
- Where: Various locations
- What: A play about Della, a baker who struggles with personal and societal conflicts.
- How much: Pay-what-you-want
- When: Sept. 11-29
- Where: Theatrical Outfit
- What: A revival of the classic story about a Black family's pursuit of the American dream.
- How much: Tickets start at $42
MUSIC
Whitney Houston vs Adele Tribute Concert
- When: 5 p.m. Sept. 13
- Where: Park Tavern, 500 10th Street, Atlanta
- What: A tribute concert celebrating two powerhouse vocalists.
- How much: Tickets start at $35
Meghan Trainor: The Timeless Tour
- When: 6 p.m. Sept. 13
- Where: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta
- What: Meghan Trainor's Timeless Tour hits metro Atlanta.
- How much: Tickets available at VZW Amphitheatre
- When: 8 p.m. Sept. 13
- Where: Fox Theatre, 600 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
- What: Faye Webster brings her "Undressed at the Symphony" tour to Atlanta.
- How much: Tickets start at $76
- When: 7 p.m. Sept. 13
- Where: Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street, Roswell
- What: Enjoy Music on the Hill with The Troubadour Project. Bring a blanket and picnic!
- How much: Free admission
COMEDY
- When: 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 14 (two shows)
- Where: City Winery Atlanta, Ponce City Market, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta
- What: Veteran comedian J. Anthony Brown brings his stand-up to Atlanta.
- How much: Tickets start at $25
Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase
- When: 5 p.m. Sept. 14
- Where: Laughing Skull Lounge, 878 Peachtree Street, Atlanta
- What: A fast-paced showcase of 10 comedians performing their best material.
- How much: Tickets start at $35
FOOD/DRINK
- When: Sept. 12-15
- Where: Historic Fourth Ward Park
- What: A celebration of Southern cuisine with over 200 renowned chefs, sommeliers, and mixologists.
- How much: Tickets start at $135 for general admission, $185 for VIP admission
- When: 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 14
- Where: Logan Farm Park, downtown Acworth
- What: Enjoy specialty mimosa flavors, brunch punch, live music, and more at this 21+ event.
- How much: $50 in advance, $60 at the gate
- When: 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 14
- Where: Good Word Brewing & Public House, 3142 Hill Street NE, Duluth
- What: Wrap up Gwinnett Beer Week with an artist and makers market, fresh oysters, and mixed fermentation beers.
- How much: Free admission, $4 sample tickets
SPORTS
Gwinnett Stripers vs. Buffalo Bisons
- When: Sept. 13-15
- Where: Coolray Field, 1 Braves Ave., Lawrenceville
- What: Watch the Gwinnett Stripers take on the Buffalo Bisons at home.
- How much: Tickets start at $10
OTHER
- When: Sept. 12-22
- Where: Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville
- What: Enjoy rides, games, food, and live entertainment at the Gwinnett County Fair.
- How much: Tickets start at $8 general admission
- When: Sept. 13-14
- Where: New City Church, 3355 Old Jonesboro Road, Fairburn
- What: The 168 Film Festival features premieres of faith-based short films, online and in-person mixers, content for mini-fests, and other events.
- How much: Tickets start at $28
- When: Sept. 14 and 15
- Where: Georgia International Convention Center, 2000 Convention Center Concourse, College Park
- What: The largest reptile event in Georgia, featuring dozens of reptile vendors.
- How much: Tickets start at $10
NEXT WEEK
The Fight for Black Lives at Morehouse Human Rights Film Festival
- When: 3 p.m. Sept. 19
- Where: Bank of America Auditorium at the Shirley A. Massey Executive Conference Center, Westview Drive SW & West End Avenue SW, Atlanta
- What: "The Fight for Black Lives" chronicles the inequities of Black maternal healthcare in the U.S., especially during COVID. The Morehouse Human Rights Film Festival runs from Sept. 17-21.
- How much: Tickets start at $5 general admission
If you would like to submit an item for an upcoming things to do list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.