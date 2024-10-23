Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Oct. 25-27, 2024
ATLANTA - Looking for things to do around metro Atlanta? Whether you’re in the mood for fall festivals, live music, Halloween fun, or foodie events, we’ve got you covered. Check out the lineup below for exciting events happening this week and beyond, complete with dates, locations, ticket prices, and links for more information.
FESTIVALS
Clarke County Sheriff's Office Fall Festival
When: 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: CCSO Training Center, 2900 Country Farm Road, Athens
What: Family-friendly fall festival featuring hot dogs, popcorn, hayride, face painting, games, and a haunted house.
How Much: Free
More Info
Friday Vibe Fall Fest
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Centennial Yards, 125 Ted Turner Drive SW, Atlanta
What: Family-friendly event with food trucks, pumpkin decorating, children's costume contest, and more.
How Much: Free
More Info
ONE MusicFest
When: Oct. 26-28
Where: Central Park, Atlanta
What: Major artists including Cardi B, Gunna, Jill Scott, Victoria Monet, and Earth, Wind & Fire perform.
How Much: Start at $179
More Info
Fall Flame Festival
When: Oct. 26
Where: InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta
What: Family-friendly event with cocktails, live music, outdoor games, and celebrity chefs. Features the hotel's new Observation Bee Hive.
How Much: $75 general admission, $100 VIP, $30 children (ages 4-12)
More Info
EVENTS
More Than Pink Walk
When: Oct. 26
Where: Lenox Square, 3393 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta
What: A day to honor breast cancer survivors with food, music, local partners, and photo ops.
How Much: Free
More Info
Pet Supplies Plus Fall Festival
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Pet Supplies Plus, 2960 Shallowford Road, Marietta
What: Includes kids' face painting, Halloween pet costume contest, and fundraiser for Homeless Pets Foundation.
How Much: Free
More Info
MUSIC
Roderick Cox Conducts Barber + Rachmaninoff
When: Oct. 24 & 26
Where: The Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree Street, Atlanta
What: A concert featuring Barber's Adagio and Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances.
How Much: Start at $29
More Info
Stephanie Mills and The Whispers
When: Oct. 25
Where: Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre
What: Performance by Stephanie Mills and The Whispers.
How Much: Start at $59
More Info
Jelly Roll
When: Oct. 26
Where: State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta
What: Jelly Roll’s Beautifully Broken tour, blending country and rap.
How Much: Start at $30
More Info
MOVIES/THEATER
Lunch & Movie: The People, United! A Cinematic Diary
When: Oct. 25
Where: Norcross Cultural Arts & Community Center, 10 College Street NW
What: A documentary exploring global protests post-George Floyd’s death, COVID-19, and the 2020 U.S. election.
How Much: $10 (or $20 with lunch)
More Info
Little Horrors at The Camp
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: The Works at Upper Westside Atlanta
What: Screening of Little Shop of Horrors with live music from Edgewood String Quartet.
How Much: Free general admission; $25 VIP; $125 VIP tent
More Info
HALLOWEEN EVENTS
The Hell Hotel: Spooky Burlesque and Sing-a-long
When: Oct. 25
Where: Underground Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama Street
What: A spooky burlesque show with cosplay and themed cocktails.
How Much: Start at $40
More Info
Monster Mash
When: Oct. 26
Where: Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring Street
What: Halloween dance party with DJ, trick-or-treating, and costumes encouraged.
How Much: Start at $16.50
More Info
COMING UP
Atlanta Whiskey Riot
When: Nov. 2
Where: Southern Exchange Ballroom (The Cellar), 200 Peachtree Street, Atlanta
What: Sample 200+ whiskeys and bourbons with VIP dinner access.
How Much: $90 general admission, $160 VIP
More Info
Judd Apatow & Friends
When: Nov. 3
Where: Variety Playhouse
What: Comedy show featuring Judd Apatow, Jeff Foxworthy, and Ricky Velez to benefit American Red Cross.
How Much: Start at $25
More Info
MANIA - The ABBA Tribute
When: Nov. 3
Where: Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
What: A musical tribute to ABBA with worldwide performances.
How Much: Start at $33
More Info
If you would like to submit an item for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.