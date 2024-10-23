Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Oct. 25-27, 2024

article

Looking for things to do around metro Atlanta? Whether you’re in the mood for fall festivals, live music, Halloween fun, or foodie events, we’ve got you covered. Check out the lineup below for exciting events happening this week and beyond, complete with dates, locations, ticket prices, and links for more information.

FESTIVALS

Clarke County Sheriff's Office Fall Festival

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: CCSO Training Center, 2900 Country Farm Road, Athens

What: Family-friendly fall festival featuring hot dogs, popcorn, hayride, face painting, games, and a haunted house.

How Much: Free

More Info

Friday Vibe Fall Fest

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: Centennial Yards, 125 Ted Turner Drive SW, Atlanta

What: Family-friendly event with food trucks, pumpkin decorating, children's costume contest, and more.

How Much: Free

More Info

ONE MusicFest

When: Oct. 26-28

Where: Central Park, Atlanta

What: Major artists including Cardi B, Gunna, Jill Scott, Victoria Monet, and Earth, Wind & Fire perform.

How Much: Start at $179

More Info

Fall Flame Festival

When: Oct. 26

Where: InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta

What: Family-friendly event with cocktails, live music, outdoor games, and celebrity chefs. Features the hotel's new Observation Bee Hive.

How Much: $75 general admission, $100 VIP, $30 children (ages 4-12)

More Info

EVENTS

More Than Pink Walk

When: Oct. 26

Where: Lenox Square, 3393 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta

What: A day to honor breast cancer survivors with food, music, local partners, and photo ops.

How Much: Free

More Info

Pet Supplies Plus Fall Festival

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Pet Supplies Plus, 2960 Shallowford Road, Marietta

What: Includes kids' face painting, Halloween pet costume contest, and fundraiser for Homeless Pets Foundation.

How Much: Free

More Info

MUSIC

Roderick Cox Conducts Barber + Rachmaninoff

When: Oct. 24 & 26

Where: The Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree Street, Atlanta

What: A concert featuring Barber's Adagio and Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances.

How Much: Start at $29

More Info

Stephanie Mills and The Whispers

When: Oct. 25

Where: Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre

What: Performance by Stephanie Mills and The Whispers.

How Much: Start at $59

More Info

Jelly Roll

When: Oct. 26

Where: State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

What: Jelly Roll’s Beautifully Broken tour, blending country and rap.

How Much: Start at $30

More Info

MOVIES/THEATER

Lunch & Movie: The People, United! A Cinematic Diary

When: Oct. 25

Where: Norcross Cultural Arts & Community Center, 10 College Street NW

What: A documentary exploring global protests post-George Floyd’s death, COVID-19, and the 2020 U.S. election.

How Much: $10 (or $20 with lunch)

More Info

Little Horrors at The Camp

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: The Works at Upper Westside Atlanta

What: Screening of Little Shop of Horrors with live music from Edgewood String Quartet.

How Much: Free general admission; $25 VIP; $125 VIP tent

More Info

HALLOWEEN EVENTS

The Hell Hotel: Spooky Burlesque and Sing-a-long

When: Oct. 25

Where: Underground Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama Street

What: A spooky burlesque show with cosplay and themed cocktails.

How Much: Start at $40

More Info

Monster Mash

When: Oct. 26

Where: Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring Street

What: Halloween dance party with DJ, trick-or-treating, and costumes encouraged.

How Much: Start at $16.50

More Info

COMING UP

Atlanta Whiskey Riot

When: Nov. 2

Where: Southern Exchange Ballroom (The Cellar), 200 Peachtree Street, Atlanta

What: Sample 200+ whiskeys and bourbons with VIP dinner access.

How Much: $90 general admission, $160 VIP

More Info

Judd Apatow & Friends

When: Nov. 3

Where: Variety Playhouse

What: Comedy show featuring Judd Apatow, Jeff Foxworthy, and Ricky Velez to benefit American Red Cross.

How Much: Start at $25

More Info

MANIA - The ABBA Tribute

When: Nov. 3

Where: Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

What: A musical tribute to ABBA with worldwide performances.

How Much: Start at $33

More Info

If you would like to submit an item for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.