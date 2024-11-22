Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Nov. 22-24, 2024

article

Looking for fun and festive ways to spend your time in and around metro Atlanta this weekend? Whether you're in the mood for dazzling holiday lights, live music, engaging art events, or a little holiday shopping, this list has something for everyone.

Holidays

WildWoods AGLOW

When: Now–Feb. 23 (select nights)

Where: Fernbank Museum, 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta

What: A multi-sensory experience blending real environments with glowing displays and original music. Discover large dandelions, dragonflies, bat displays, glowing garden towers, and more.

How Much: Starting at $23.95

Holidays at Georgia Aquarium

When: Now–Jan. 2

Where: Georgia Aquarium, 222 Baker Street NW, Atlanta

What: Festive holiday music, winter-inspired projections, a 40-foot live tree, photos with Santa, a holiday-themed dolphin presentation, and more.

How Much: Starting at $39.99

IllumiNights at the Zoo

When: Now–Jan. 19

Where: Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta

What: A nighttime wonderland with lanterns, hot cocoa, roasted marshmallows, and more.

How Much: Starting at $20.99

Georgia Festival of Trees

When: Nov. 23–Dec. 1

Where: Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth

What: A festival with fully decorated Christmas trees, live entertainment, Santa visits, a boutique gift shop, and more. Proceeds benefit local charities.

How Much: Starting at $15

Merry Grinchmas Market

When: 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Nov. 23–24

Where: Catoosa Colonnade Event Center, 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold

What: Over 100 vendors offering unique gifts, food trucks, free pictures with Santa, the Grinch, and Cindy Lou Who.

How Much: $5 general admission for adults

12th Annual Christmas Parade, Jingle Market & Tree Lighting

When: 2–8 p.m., Nov. 23

Where: Dawsonville City Hall, 415 GA-53, Dawsonville

What: A festive market, parade, food trucks, and a tree lighting at dusk.

How Much: Free admission

Mable House Lights The Night

When: 4 p.m., Nov. 23

Where: Mable House Arts Center, 5239 Floyd Road SW, Mableton

What: Kicking off a 12-day celebration with a makers market, live entertainment, refreshments, and a tree lighting.

How Much: Free admission

Light Up Trilith

When: 4–8 p.m., Nov. 23

Where: Town at Trilith, 305 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville

What: Live music, festive activities, Santa visits, food trucks, and a tree lighting at 8 p.m.

How Much: Free admission

Light the Station

When: 6–9 p.m., Nov. 23

Where: Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta

What: A parade with floats, bands, stilt walkers, ice skating, a DJ, and the lighting of a 50-foot Christmas tree.

How Much: Free admission

Atlanta Christkindl Market

When: Nov. 23–Jan. 5

Where: Buckhead Village District and Galleria on the Park

What: German-inspired food, handcrafted goods, and Santa appearances.

How Much: Free admission

Misfits Toys Market

When: 11 a.m.–4 p.m., Nov. 23

Where: Harmony Park, 380 Mead Road, Decatur

What: Handmade goods, oddities, crafts, and a DJ.

How Much: Free admission

Holiday in the Park

When: Nov. 23–Jan. 5 (select nights)

Where: Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell

What: Over 1 million LED lights, festive shows, holiday treats, rides, and Santa visits.

How Much: $40+

Dunwoody Village Holiday Celebration

When: 4–6:30 p.m., Nov. 24

Where: Dunwoody Village, Downtown Dunwoody

What: Performances, family-friendly activities, free Santa photos, a tree lighting, and a lantern parade.

How Much: Free admission

Music

The Reflex

When: 7 p.m., Nov. 22

Where: MadLife Stage & Studios, 8722 Main Street, Woodstock

What: An Atlanta-based Duran Duran tribute band.

How Much: Starting at $29.50

The Lone Bellow

When: 7 p.m., Nov. 22

Where: Eddie's Attic, 515 N. McDonough Street, Decatur

What: Folk rock band with a fan-curated setlist as part of their "By Request Only" tour.

How Much: $40 general admission

The Fab Four

When: 7:30 p.m., Nov. 22

Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

What: An ultimate tribute to The Beatles.

How Much: Starting at $35

Stephen Wilson Jr.

When: 8 p.m., Nov. 22

Where: Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

What: Americana artist on his "Son of Dad" tour.

How Much: Starting at $29

Jabroni Fest 9

When: Nov. 22–23

Where: Boggs Social & Supply, 1310 White Street SW, Atlanta

What: Performances by multiple bands, including The Carolyn, Seafulls, Chimes, and others.

How Much: $20 for a one-day pass, $30 for a two-day pass

Manchester Orchestra

When: 7 p.m., Nov. 23

Where: The Eastern, 800 Old Flat Shoals Road SE, Atlanta

What: Celebrating the 15th anniversary of their album Mean Everything to Nothing during their "Stuffing XIV" tour.

How Much: Starting at $49.50

Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time

When: 7:30 p.m., Nov. 23

Where: State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

What: Mariah Carey celebrates the 30th anniversary of her Merry Christmas album.

How Much: Starting at $79.95

Musiq Soulchild

When: 7 p.m. & 10 p.m., Nov. 23

Where: City Winery, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta

What: One of the most influential R&B singers of this generation.

How Much: Starting at $75

Cowboy – Tribute to Kid Rock

When: 9:45 p.m., Nov. 23

Where: 37 Main, 37 East Main Street, Buford

What: Kid Rock tribute band performing across major venues and biker events.

How Much: $10+

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

When: 3 p.m., Nov. 24

Where: Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

What: Enjoy timeless Christmas classics performed by Mannheim Steamroller.

How Much: Starting at $49.50

Comedy

Lucas Zelnick

When: Nov. 21–24 (multiple shows)

Where: The Punchline, 3652 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

What: New York native Lucas Zelnick rose to fame on social media and now tours as a comedian.

How Much: Starting at $28

Art

The Art of Competition Tour

When: Nov. 23

Where: ABV Gallery, 1206 Metropolitan Ave. SE, Atlanta

What: A live art battle featuring DJs, drinks, and more.

How Much: Starting at $18

Theater

Beauty and the Beast Jr.

When: 7 p.m., Nov. 22

Where: Roswell Cultural Center, 950 Forrest Street, Roswell

What: Roswell Youth Theatre presents the junior version of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

How Much: $16.50+

Other

Laughs, Llamas, and Pajamas

When: 6–8 p.m., Nov. 21

Where: Uptown Atlanta, 575 Morosgo Drive NE, Atlanta

What: Llamas in pajamas, a comedy show, children's activities, crafts, and more.

How Much: Free admission

Upper Deck Golf at Truist Park

When: Nov. 21–23

Where: Truist Park

What: Play golf from the upper level of Truist Park while enjoying music, food, and drinks. Tee times are available throughout the day.

How Much: Starting at $89.99

Cobb County Gem & Mineral Society Annual Show

When: Nov. 22–24

Where: Cobb County Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway, Marietta

What: Rocks, gemstones, fossils, beads, jewelry, and supplies from over 30 professional dealers.

How Much: Free admission

Acworth Turkey Chase

When: Nov. 23

Where: Downtown Acworth

What: Includes the Little Pilgrim Trot, a 2K walk, and a 5K run. A qualifier for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

How Much: Starting at $10 for Little Pilgrim Trot, $20 for untimed fun run, $30 for timed run

