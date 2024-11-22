Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Nov. 22-24, 2024
ATLANTA - Looking for fun and festive ways to spend your time in and around metro Atlanta this weekend? Whether you're in the mood for dazzling holiday lights, live music, engaging art events, or a little holiday shopping, this list has something for everyone.
Holidays
WildWoods AGLOW
When: Now–Feb. 23 (select nights)
Where: Fernbank Museum, 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta
What: A multi-sensory experience blending real environments with glowing displays and original music. Discover large dandelions, dragonflies, bat displays, glowing garden towers, and more.
How Much: Starting at $23.95
More Info
Holidays at Georgia Aquarium
When: Now–Jan. 2
Where: Georgia Aquarium, 222 Baker Street NW, Atlanta
What: Festive holiday music, winter-inspired projections, a 40-foot live tree, photos with Santa, a holiday-themed dolphin presentation, and more.
How Much: Starting at $39.99
More Info
IllumiNights at the Zoo
When: Now–Jan. 19
Where: Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta
What: A nighttime wonderland with lanterns, hot cocoa, roasted marshmallows, and more.
How Much: Starting at $20.99
More Info
Georgia Festival of Trees
When: Nov. 23–Dec. 1
Where: Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth
What: A festival with fully decorated Christmas trees, live entertainment, Santa visits, a boutique gift shop, and more. Proceeds benefit local charities.
How Much: Starting at $15
More Info
Merry Grinchmas Market
When: 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Nov. 23–24
Where: Catoosa Colonnade Event Center, 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold
What: Over 100 vendors offering unique gifts, food trucks, free pictures with Santa, the Grinch, and Cindy Lou Who.
How Much: $5 general admission for adults
More Info
12th Annual Christmas Parade, Jingle Market & Tree Lighting
When: 2–8 p.m., Nov. 23
Where: Dawsonville City Hall, 415 GA-53, Dawsonville
What: A festive market, parade, food trucks, and a tree lighting at dusk.
How Much: Free admission
More Info
Mable House Lights The Night
When: 4 p.m., Nov. 23
Where: Mable House Arts Center, 5239 Floyd Road SW, Mableton
What: Kicking off a 12-day celebration with a makers market, live entertainment, refreshments, and a tree lighting.
How Much: Free admission
More Info
Light Up Trilith
When: 4–8 p.m., Nov. 23
Where: Town at Trilith, 305 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville
What: Live music, festive activities, Santa visits, food trucks, and a tree lighting at 8 p.m.
How Much: Free admission
More Info
Light the Station
When: 6–9 p.m., Nov. 23
Where: Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta
What: A parade with floats, bands, stilt walkers, ice skating, a DJ, and the lighting of a 50-foot Christmas tree.
How Much: Free admission
More Info
Atlanta Christkindl Market
When: Nov. 23–Jan. 5
Where: Buckhead Village District and Galleria on the Park
What: German-inspired food, handcrafted goods, and Santa appearances.
How Much: Free admission
More Info
Misfits Toys Market
When: 11 a.m.–4 p.m., Nov. 23
Where: Harmony Park, 380 Mead Road, Decatur
What: Handmade goods, oddities, crafts, and a DJ.
How Much: Free admission
More Info
Holiday in the Park
When: Nov. 23–Jan. 5 (select nights)
Where: Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell
What: Over 1 million LED lights, festive shows, holiday treats, rides, and Santa visits.
How Much: $40+
More Info
Dunwoody Village Holiday Celebration
When: 4–6:30 p.m., Nov. 24
Where: Dunwoody Village, Downtown Dunwoody
What: Performances, family-friendly activities, free Santa photos, a tree lighting, and a lantern parade.
How Much: Free admission
More Info
Music
The Reflex
When: 7 p.m., Nov. 22
Where: MadLife Stage & Studios, 8722 Main Street, Woodstock
What: An Atlanta-based Duran Duran tribute band.
How Much: Starting at $29.50
More Info
The Lone Bellow
When: 7 p.m., Nov. 22
Where: Eddie's Attic, 515 N. McDonough Street, Decatur
What: Folk rock band with a fan-curated setlist as part of their "By Request Only" tour.
How Much: $40 general admission
More Info
The Fab Four
When: 7:30 p.m., Nov. 22
Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
What: An ultimate tribute to The Beatles.
How Much: Starting at $35
More Info
Stephen Wilson Jr.
When: 8 p.m., Nov. 22
Where: Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
What: Americana artist on his "Son of Dad" tour.
How Much: Starting at $29
More Info
Jabroni Fest 9
When: Nov. 22–23
Where: Boggs Social & Supply, 1310 White Street SW, Atlanta
What: Performances by multiple bands, including The Carolyn, Seafulls, Chimes, and others.
How Much: $20 for a one-day pass, $30 for a two-day pass
More Info
Manchester Orchestra
When: 7 p.m., Nov. 23
Where: The Eastern, 800 Old Flat Shoals Road SE, Atlanta
What: Celebrating the 15th anniversary of their album Mean Everything to Nothing during their "Stuffing XIV" tour.
How Much: Starting at $49.50
More Info
Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time
When: 7:30 p.m., Nov. 23
Where: State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta
What: Mariah Carey celebrates the 30th anniversary of her Merry Christmas album.
How Much: Starting at $79.95
More Info
Musiq Soulchild
When: 7 p.m. & 10 p.m., Nov. 23
Where: City Winery, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta
What: One of the most influential R&B singers of this generation.
How Much: Starting at $75
More Info
Cowboy – Tribute to Kid Rock
When: 9:45 p.m., Nov. 23
Where: 37 Main, 37 East Main Street, Buford
What: Kid Rock tribute band performing across major venues and biker events.
How Much: $10+
More Info
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
When: 3 p.m., Nov. 24
Where: Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
What: Enjoy timeless Christmas classics performed by Mannheim Steamroller.
How Much: Starting at $49.50
More Info
Comedy
Lucas Zelnick
When: Nov. 21–24 (multiple shows)
Where: The Punchline, 3652 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
What: New York native Lucas Zelnick rose to fame on social media and now tours as a comedian.
How Much: Starting at $28
More Info
Art
The Art of Competition Tour
When: Nov. 23
Where: ABV Gallery, 1206 Metropolitan Ave. SE, Atlanta
What: A live art battle featuring DJs, drinks, and more.
How Much: Starting at $18
More Info
Theater
Beauty and the Beast Jr.
When: 7 p.m., Nov. 22
Where: Roswell Cultural Center, 950 Forrest Street, Roswell
What: Roswell Youth Theatre presents the junior version of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.
How Much: $16.50+
More Info
Other
Laughs, Llamas, and Pajamas
When: 6–8 p.m., Nov. 21
Where: Uptown Atlanta, 575 Morosgo Drive NE, Atlanta
What: Llamas in pajamas, a comedy show, children's activities, crafts, and more.
How Much: Free admission
More Info
Upper Deck Golf at Truist Park
When: Nov. 21–23
Where: Truist Park
What: Play golf from the upper level of Truist Park while enjoying music, food, and drinks. Tee times are available throughout the day.
How Much: Starting at $89.99
More Info
Cobb County Gem & Mineral Society Annual Show
When: Nov. 22–24
Where: Cobb County Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway, Marietta
What: Rocks, gemstones, fossils, beads, jewelry, and supplies from over 30 professional dealers.
How Much: Free admission
More Info
Acworth Turkey Chase
When: Nov. 23
Where: Downtown Acworth
What: Includes the Little Pilgrim Trot, a 2K walk, and a 5K run. A qualifier for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.
How Much: Starting at $10 for Little Pilgrim Trot, $20 for untimed fun run, $30 for timed run
More Info