Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Oct. 24-26, 2025

Celebrate the season with a weekend full of festivals, food, and family fun across metro Atlanta and North Georgia. Here are some of the best events happening Oct. 25–26.

🎡 Festivals & Fairs

Inside Atlanta

Atlanta Fair

Through Nov. 2 – 710 Central Ave. SW, Atlanta

Traditional fair featuring rides, carnival games, and food.

Outside Atlanta

Artisans at The Avenue

Oct. 24–26 – The Avenue Peachtree City

Shop handmade art, jewelry, and gifts at this Night Market pop-up featuring 13 local makers.

Newnan-Coweta Art Association Arts & Crafts Market

Oct. 25 – The Avenue Peachtree City

Browse handcrafted art, pottery, and jewelry at this outdoor market celebrating local creativity.

West Fest at the Booth Western Art Museum

Oct. 25 – Cartersville

Celebrate Western heritage with reenactments, Native American dancers, birds of prey, and kids’ activities.

Appalachian Brew and Music Festival

Oct. 25 – Hiawassee

Sample 70+ breweries with live music, food, and vendors.

Crafts & Drafts Festival

Oct. 25–26 – Downtown Smyrna

Explore more than 150 booths of arts, crafts, food, and live music, plus fun kids’ activities. Free admission.

🎉 Special Events

Inside Atlanta

Atlanta Streets Alive

Oct. 26 – Ralph David Abernathy Blvd.

Enjoy open streets for walking, biking, skating, and community play.

Chastain Park Auto Show

Oct. 26 – Chastain Park

See 175 classic cars, grab a coffee, and stroll among local vendors. Free admission.

Alessio’s Restaurant & Pizzeria 30th Anniversary Celebration

Oct. 24–25 – Roswell, Cumming & Johns Creek

Celebrate 30 years of family dining with cake, scratch-off prizes, and balloon artists.

Outside Atlanta

Think Pink Cherokee Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

Oct. 25 – Cannon Park, Canton

Join the fourth annual one-mile walk supporting breast cancer awareness. $20 donation.

🎃 Halloween

Inside Atlanta

Halloween Boo’s Bash at The Office Bar

Oct. 31 – Midtown Atlanta

Enjoy themed cocktails, live music, and costume perks like a free house drink.

Boo-Nanza

Oct. 26 – Skiptown, Atlanta

Halloween party for pups with costume contests, treat stations, games, and fall drink specials.

Halloween at Hogwarts with ASO

Oct. 26 – Atlanta Symphony Hall, Midtown Atlanta

Experience magical music from the Harry Potter films and classic Halloween scores performed by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

Outside Atlanta

Halloween at Halcyon

Oct. 25 – Alpharetta

Trick-or-treating with 30+ businesses, farm animals, and face painting. Benefits Bald Ridge Lodge.

Pumpkin Fest 2025

Oct. 25 – Fayette County Courthouse Lawn, Fayetteville

Family fall fest with music, train rides, costume contests, a petting zoo, and inflatables.

Halloween Skelebration

Oct. 31 – Woodstock

Family festival with trick-or-treating, games, mini golf, inflatables, and music. Free entry.

Haunted Cabin at Red Top Mountain

Oct. 25 – Cartersville

Tour the historic cabin filled with spooky surprises, then enjoy s’mores by the fire.

Halloween JamBOOree

Oct. 25 – Logan Farm Park, Acworth

Trunk-or-treat, games, music, and costume contests for all ages.

Chaplin’s Annual Halloween Party

Oct. 25 – Roswell

Patio party with a silent disco, drinks, and mandatory costumes.

Wild Rumpus Halloween Celebration

Oct. 25 – Downtown Athens

Join the 17th annual Halloween street party featuring costumes, parades, drumming, food, and live music. Free and open to all ages.

Spirits & Spice Festival

Oct. 25 – Downtown Newnan

Sample spooky cocktails, enjoy a chili cook-off, and shop from local vendors and artists at this festive fall event.

5th Annual Día de los Muertos Intercultural Fest

Oct. 26 – Downtown Cartersville

Celebrate Day of the Dead with Latin music, authentic food, cultural exhibits, and family-friendly fun. Free admission.

Tour de Frights: Fayetteville Witches’ Ride 2025

Oct. 26 – Fayetteville

Costumed community bike ride with music, prizes, and a beer for riders 21+.

Grave Rave

Oct. 25 – Pontoon Brewing, Sandy Springs

DJ, 15+ beers, costume contest, and food trucks. Free admission.

🎶 Live Music

Inside Atlanta

ONE MusicFest

Oct. 25–26 – Piedmont Park

Massive two-day festival featuring Mary J. Blige, Ludacris, Future, and more.

Halsey: Back to Badlands

Oct. 26 – Coca-Cola Roxy

The pop star marks 10 years of her debut album with a nostalgic tour.

Frankly Scarlet – Grateful Dead Tribute

Oct. 25 – Smith’s Olde Bar

A full night of Grateful Dead jams and dancing. Ages 18+.

Cameron Whitcomb: I Got Options Tour

Oct. 25 – Terminal West

Country-pop singer performs with Jonah Kagen; $1 per ticket supports mental health.

David Lowery

Oct. 24 – Criminal Records

Acoustic set and album signing with the Camper Van Beethoven frontman.

BadAsh AllstarTeam: Halloween Jam IV

Oct. 25 – Red Light Café

Live "monster music," festive vibes, and a costume contest.

Outside Atlanta

Myles Morgan Live

Oct. 24 – Eddie’s Attic, Decatur

Enjoy an intimate set from the soulful singer-songwriter.

Jazz Under the Stars with the Jazzy Petrels

Oct. 24 – Brookhaven

Free outdoor concert by Oglethorpe University’s jazz ensemble.

The B-52s and Devo: Cosmic D-Evolution Tour

Oct. 25 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta

Two iconic new-wave bands unite for a high-energy night.

Brandon Reeves

Oct. 25 – Alpharetta

Acoustic country and blues show featuring John Willingham on bass.

🎭 Film / Theater / Art

Inside Atlanta

9 to 5 The Musical

Oct. 23–Nov. 8 – Out Front Theatre

A Dolly Parton–powered comedy about workplace revenge and empowerment.

Atlanta Sci-Fi Film Festival

Oct. 24–25 – AMC Phipps Plaza

Independent sci-fi films, panels, and global storytelling.

Macbeth – The Atlanta Shakespeare Company

Oct. 24 – Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse

Shakespeare’s dark tale of ambition and betrayal in an intimate setting.

Celestial Illuminations featuring The Planets

Oct. 23–25 – Atlanta Symphony Hall

Experience Holst’s The Planets and more in this cosmic concert.

Indian Cultural Festival & ASO Concert

Oct. 25 – Atlanta Symphony Hall

Free celebration of Indian culture and music with the ASO and violinist Kala Ramnath.

Atlanta Children’s Film Festival: Family Day

Oct. 25 – Emory University

Free workshops, panels, and screenings for aspiring young filmmakers.

Outside Atlanta

Dracula: A Ballet to Die For

Oct. 24–26 – Gas South Theatre, Duluth

Ballet retelling of Bram Stoker’s gothic tale with stunning choreography.

Jeff Kinney’s Partypooper Tour – Diary of a Wimpy Kid #20 Celebration

Oct. 24 – Decatur City Church, Decatur

Join author Jeff Kinney for a fun, interactive game show–style event celebrating Diary of a Wimpy Kid #20. Perfect for families and fans of all ages.

Movie Night: Invaders from Mars

Oct. 25 – Kennesaw

Free outdoor screening of the classic sci-fi film with vendors and family fun.

Spooky Season & More at The Strand Theatre

Oct. 23–Nov. 13 – Marietta

Halloween films, live music, and classic cinema at the historic Strand.

Scream on the Green: The Nightmare Before Christmas

Oct. 26 – The Mill on Etowah, Canton

Free outdoor showing of the Tim Burton holiday favorite.

⚽ Sports

Outside Atlanta

Athens Rock Lobsters Opening Game

Oct. 25 – Athens

The Rock Lobsters kick off their hockey season against Twin City Thunderbirds.

Sumo + Sushi

Oct. 24–26 – Shadowbox Studios, Atlanta

Watch live sumo demonstrations while enjoying fresh sushi and drinks. Sunday shows are all-ages friendly.

📚 Other

Outside Atlanta

Author Signing: Jay Olsen-Thrift

Oct. 25 – Acworth

Meet the fantasy author and explore her Chronicles of the Second Sun series.

⏰ COMING UP

DreamHack Atlanta

Oct. 31–Nov. 2 – Georgia World Congress Center, downtown Atlanta

Gaming, cosplay, and esports tournaments with a $6.6M prize pool and 1,000+ guests.

Gallop and Go 5K Run & Family Festival

Nov. 1 – Canton

Peachtree qualifier 5K supporting BEATS therapy programs, plus games, vendors, and horses.

27th Annual Vineyard Fest

Nov. 1–2 – Chateau Elan Winery & Resort, Braselton

Celebrate North Georgia’s grape harvest season with food tastings, wine, live music, and workshops at this beloved annual event.

Día De Los Muertos Festival

Nov. 1–2 – Woodstock

Free family celebration with mariachi music, food, dancing, and ofrenda displays.

5th Annual Collins’ Cure Golf Tournament & Silent Auction

Nov. 8 – Cumming

Charity golf tournament and auction benefiting cystinosis research.

DC Heroes Fest

Nov. 8–30 – Six Flags Over Georgia

Meet DC heroes, enjoy shows and rides, and join the 5K Hero Run supporting Cobb PAL.

If you would like to submit information for an upcoming things to do list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.