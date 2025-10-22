Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Oct. 24-26, 2025
ATLANTA - Celebrate the season with a weekend full of festivals, food, and family fun across metro Atlanta and North Georgia. Here are some of the best events happening Oct. 25–26.
🎡 Festivals & Fairs
Inside Atlanta
Atlanta Fair
Through Nov. 2 – 710 Central Ave. SW, Atlanta
Traditional fair featuring rides, carnival games, and food.
FULL LIST: Fall festival & fair guide for metro Atlanta, North Georgia
Outside Atlanta
Artisans at The Avenue
Oct. 24–26 – The Avenue Peachtree City
Shop handmade art, jewelry, and gifts at this Night Market pop-up featuring 13 local makers.
Newnan-Coweta Art Association Arts & Crafts Market
Oct. 25 – The Avenue Peachtree City
Browse handcrafted art, pottery, and jewelry at this outdoor market celebrating local creativity.
West Fest at the Booth Western Art Museum
Oct. 25 – Cartersville
Celebrate Western heritage with reenactments, Native American dancers, birds of prey, and kids’ activities.
Appalachian Brew and Music Festival
Oct. 25 – Hiawassee
Sample 70+ breweries with live music, food, and vendors.
Crafts & Drafts Festival
Oct. 25–26 – Downtown Smyrna
Explore more than 150 booths of arts, crafts, food, and live music, plus fun kids’ activities. Free admission.
🎉 Special Events
Inside Atlanta
Atlanta Streets Alive
Oct. 26 – Ralph David Abernathy Blvd.
Enjoy open streets for walking, biking, skating, and community play.
Chastain Park Auto Show
Oct. 26 – Chastain Park
See 175 classic cars, grab a coffee, and stroll among local vendors. Free admission.
Alessio’s Restaurant & Pizzeria 30th Anniversary Celebration
Oct. 24–25 – Roswell, Cumming & Johns Creek
Celebrate 30 years of family dining with cake, scratch-off prizes, and balloon artists.
Outside Atlanta
Think Pink Cherokee Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
Oct. 25 – Cannon Park, Canton
Join the fourth annual one-mile walk supporting breast cancer awareness. $20 donation.
🎃 Halloween
Inside Atlanta
Halloween Boo’s Bash at The Office Bar
Oct. 31 – Midtown Atlanta
Enjoy themed cocktails, live music, and costume perks like a free house drink.
Boo-Nanza
Oct. 26 – Skiptown, Atlanta
Halloween party for pups with costume contests, treat stations, games, and fall drink specials.
Halloween at Hogwarts with ASO
Oct. 26 – Atlanta Symphony Hall, Midtown Atlanta
Experience magical music from the Harry Potter films and classic Halloween scores performed by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.
FULL LIST: Halloween happenings in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025
Outside Atlanta
Halloween at Halcyon
Oct. 25 – Alpharetta
Trick-or-treating with 30+ businesses, farm animals, and face painting. Benefits Bald Ridge Lodge.
Pumpkin Fest 2025
Oct. 25 – Fayette County Courthouse Lawn, Fayetteville
Family fall fest with music, train rides, costume contests, a petting zoo, and inflatables.
Halloween Skelebration
Oct. 31 – Woodstock
Family festival with trick-or-treating, games, mini golf, inflatables, and music. Free entry.
Haunted Cabin at Red Top Mountain
Oct. 25 – Cartersville
Tour the historic cabin filled with spooky surprises, then enjoy s’mores by the fire.
Halloween JamBOOree
Oct. 25 – Logan Farm Park, Acworth
Trunk-or-treat, games, music, and costume contests for all ages.
Chaplin’s Annual Halloween Party
Oct. 25 – Roswell
Patio party with a silent disco, drinks, and mandatory costumes.
Wild Rumpus Halloween Celebration
Oct. 25 – Downtown Athens
Join the 17th annual Halloween street party featuring costumes, parades, drumming, food, and live music. Free and open to all ages.
Spirits & Spice Festival
Oct. 25 – Downtown Newnan
Sample spooky cocktails, enjoy a chili cook-off, and shop from local vendors and artists at this festive fall event.
5th Annual Día de los Muertos Intercultural Fest
Oct. 26 – Downtown Cartersville
Celebrate Day of the Dead with Latin music, authentic food, cultural exhibits, and family-friendly fun. Free admission.
Tour de Frights: Fayetteville Witches’ Ride 2025
Oct. 26 – Fayetteville
Costumed community bike ride with music, prizes, and a beer for riders 21+.
Grave Rave
Oct. 25 – Pontoon Brewing, Sandy Springs
DJ, 15+ beers, costume contest, and food trucks. Free admission.
🎶 Live Music
Inside Atlanta
ONE MusicFest
Oct. 25–26 – Piedmont Park
Massive two-day festival featuring Mary J. Blige, Ludacris, Future, and more.
Halsey: Back to Badlands
Oct. 26 – Coca-Cola Roxy
The pop star marks 10 years of her debut album with a nostalgic tour.
Frankly Scarlet – Grateful Dead Tribute
Oct. 25 – Smith’s Olde Bar
A full night of Grateful Dead jams and dancing. Ages 18+.
Cameron Whitcomb: I Got Options Tour
Oct. 25 – Terminal West
Country-pop singer performs with Jonah Kagen; $1 per ticket supports mental health.
David Lowery
Oct. 24 – Criminal Records
Acoustic set and album signing with the Camper Van Beethoven frontman.
BadAsh AllstarTeam: Halloween Jam IV
Oct. 25 – Red Light Café
Live "monster music," festive vibes, and a costume contest.
Outside Atlanta
Myles Morgan Live
Oct. 24 – Eddie’s Attic, Decatur
Enjoy an intimate set from the soulful singer-songwriter.
Jazz Under the Stars with the Jazzy Petrels
Oct. 24 – Brookhaven
Free outdoor concert by Oglethorpe University’s jazz ensemble.
The B-52s and Devo: Cosmic D-Evolution Tour
Oct. 25 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta
Two iconic new-wave bands unite for a high-energy night.
Brandon Reeves
Oct. 25 – Alpharetta
Acoustic country and blues show featuring John Willingham on bass.
🎭 Film / Theater / Art
Inside Atlanta
9 to 5 The Musical
Oct. 23–Nov. 8 – Out Front Theatre
A Dolly Parton–powered comedy about workplace revenge and empowerment.
Atlanta Sci-Fi Film Festival
Oct. 24–25 – AMC Phipps Plaza
Independent sci-fi films, panels, and global storytelling.
Macbeth – The Atlanta Shakespeare Company
Oct. 24 – Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse
Shakespeare’s dark tale of ambition and betrayal in an intimate setting.
Celestial Illuminations featuring The Planets
Oct. 23–25 – Atlanta Symphony Hall
Experience Holst’s The Planets and more in this cosmic concert.
Indian Cultural Festival & ASO Concert
Oct. 25 – Atlanta Symphony Hall
Free celebration of Indian culture and music with the ASO and violinist Kala Ramnath.
Atlanta Children’s Film Festival: Family Day
Oct. 25 – Emory University
Free workshops, panels, and screenings for aspiring young filmmakers.
Outside Atlanta
Dracula: A Ballet to Die For
Oct. 24–26 – Gas South Theatre, Duluth
Ballet retelling of Bram Stoker’s gothic tale with stunning choreography.
Jeff Kinney’s Partypooper Tour – Diary of a Wimpy Kid #20 Celebration
Oct. 24 – Decatur City Church, Decatur
Join author Jeff Kinney for a fun, interactive game show–style event celebrating Diary of a Wimpy Kid #20. Perfect for families and fans of all ages.
Movie Night: Invaders from Mars
Oct. 25 – Kennesaw
Free outdoor screening of the classic sci-fi film with vendors and family fun.
Spooky Season & More at The Strand Theatre
Oct. 23–Nov. 13 – Marietta
Halloween films, live music, and classic cinema at the historic Strand.
Scream on the Green: The Nightmare Before Christmas
Oct. 26 – The Mill on Etowah, Canton
Free outdoor showing of the Tim Burton holiday favorite.
⚽ Sports
Outside Atlanta
Athens Rock Lobsters Opening Game
Oct. 25 – Athens
The Rock Lobsters kick off their hockey season against Twin City Thunderbirds.
Sumo + Sushi
Oct. 24–26 – Shadowbox Studios, Atlanta
Watch live sumo demonstrations while enjoying fresh sushi and drinks. Sunday shows are all-ages friendly.
📚 Other
Outside Atlanta
Author Signing: Jay Olsen-Thrift
Oct. 25 – Acworth
Meet the fantasy author and explore her Chronicles of the Second Sun series.
⏰ COMING UP
DreamHack Atlanta
Oct. 31–Nov. 2 – Georgia World Congress Center, downtown Atlanta
Gaming, cosplay, and esports tournaments with a $6.6M prize pool and 1,000+ guests.
Gallop and Go 5K Run & Family Festival
Nov. 1 – Canton
Peachtree qualifier 5K supporting BEATS therapy programs, plus games, vendors, and horses.
27th Annual Vineyard Fest
Nov. 1–2 – Chateau Elan Winery & Resort, Braselton
Celebrate North Georgia’s grape harvest season with food tastings, wine, live music, and workshops at this beloved annual event.
Día De Los Muertos Festival
Nov. 1–2 – Woodstock
Free family celebration with mariachi music, food, dancing, and ofrenda displays.
5th Annual Collins’ Cure Golf Tournament & Silent Auction
Nov. 8 – Cumming
Charity golf tournament and auction benefiting cystinosis research.
DC Heroes Fest
Nov. 8–30 – Six Flags Over Georgia
Meet DC heroes, enjoy shows and rides, and join the 5K Hero Run supporting Cobb PAL.
If you would like to submit information for an upcoming things to do list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.