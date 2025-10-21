Chateau Elan’s Vineyard Fest uncorks an expanded schedule

The Brief The 27th annual Vineyard Fest is happening Saturday, November 1st and Sunday, November 2nd at Chateau Elan Winery & Resort in Braselton. The popular event is a celebration of the grape harvest season here in North Georgia, and features food, live music, workshops, and wine. This year’s event has been stretched into two days, with Saturday dedicated to "à la carte bookable experiences," and Sunday featuring the signature all‑inclusive festival.



Do a quick Google search for "27th anniversary gifts," and you’ll find that "sculptures" top the list. But we have an even better idea: why not celebrate by tasting from more than 30 award‑winning wines?

Plenty of top-notch reds and whites will be poured and toasted at the 27th annual Vineyard Fest, happening Saturday, November 1st and Sunday, November 2nd at Chateau Elan Winery & Resort in Braselton. The popular event is a celebration of the grape harvest season here in North Georgia, and features food, live music, workshops, and (of course) wine. In fact, Vineyard Fest is so popular that this year’s event has been stretched into two days, with Saturday dedicated to "à la carte bookable experiences," and Sunday featuring the signature all‑inclusive festival.

As previously covered on Good Day Atlanta, there’s also a charitable component to Vineyard Fest. Organizers say a portion of all ticket proceeds will go to the Chateau Elan Military Support Foundation, a nonprofit which helps local veterans and active military and their families in need.

Hours for this year’s event are 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday (which, again, are the special bookable experiences), and 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday for the fest. General admission tickets for Sunday are $175 per person and cover unlimited 1.5 ounce wine pours, beer and spirits, and bites from the festival’s restaurant partners. VIP tickets are $250 per person and include early entry.

For more information on this year’s big event, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Chateau Elan Winery & Resort (100 Rue Charlemagne Drive), toasting to 27 years of great memories!