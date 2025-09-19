Fall festival & fair guide for metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025

article

The following is a list of upcoming festivals and fairs in metro Atlanta and North Georgia. Check back often for additions to this list.

SEPTEMBER

Blue Ridge Blues & BBQ Festival

Sept. 18–20

Downtown Blue Ridge

Blues performances with BBQ vendors and Appalachian flair.

Stone Mountain Pumpkin Festival

Through Nov. 2

Stone Mountain Park, Stone Mountain

Fall celebration with glowing pumpkins, fairy tale exhibits, parades, shows and fireworks.

North Georgia State Fair

Sept. 18–28

Jim R. Miller Park, Marietta

Carnival rides, food, shows and family entertainment.

Kiwanis Coweta County Fair

Sept. 18–28

Coweta County Fairgrounds, Newnan

Carnival rides, shows, exhibits and live entertainment.

Blues & BBQ at Old Toccoa Farm

Sept. 19

Mineral Bluff

One-day event with blues music, BBQ, food and local vendors.

Arts Fest

Sept. 19–21

Creative Arts Guild, Dalton

Fine arts and crafts festival with markets, exhibitions and a preview party.

Clermont Days Festival & Parade

Sept. 19–20

Downtown Clermont

Small-town celebration with arts, food, music and a Saturday parade.

Inman Farm Heritage Days

Sept. 19–21

Minter’s Farm, South Metro

Antique tractors, engines and hands-on farm activities.

Azucar Music Festival

Sept. 20

Wolf Creek Amphitheater, South Fulton

World-class performances, food and great vibes.

JapanFest Atlanta

Sept. 20–21

Gas South Convention Center, Duluth

Celebration of Japanese culture, food, anime, martial arts and vendors.

Suwanee Fall Festival

Sept. 20, 9 a.m.–7 p.m.; Sept. 21, noon–5 p.m.

Town Center, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee

Parade, live performances, kids’ inflatables, games and crafts. Free admission; rides $1–$5.

Fall Festival at Atlanta History Center

Sept. 20, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Atlanta History Center, Atlanta

Family-friendly festival with historic demonstrations, garden activities, games, food and more.

Roswell Arts Festival

Sept. 20–21

City Hall, 38 Hill St., Roswell

The 59th annual festival features the work of more than 75 artists, live entertainment, food trucks and children’s activities. Free admission; proceeds benefit Roswell parks and recreation projects.

Big Red Apple Festival

Sept. 20

Downtown Cornelia

Apple-themed festival with local vendors and live entertainment.

Finster Fest

Sept. 20–21

Paradise Garden, Summerville

70+ folk, craft and fine artists, live music on three stages, food and fun.

Harvest Festival at Cartecay Vineyards

Sept. 20–21 & 27–28

Cartecay Vineyards, Ellijay

Vineyard celebration with wine, music, vendors and views.

Buckhead Arts Festival

Sept. 20–21

2025 Peachtree Road, Atlanta

Two-day outdoor festival with about 100 artists across multiple mediums.

Shakerag Arts & Crafts Festival

Sept. 20, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Sept. 21, noon–5 p.m.

McIntosh Trail Recreation Complex, 191 McIntosh Trail, Peachtree City

Handcrafted goods, food and drinks along Shakerag Knoll. Free admission.

Brew Moon Festival

Sept. 27, 6–10:30 p.m.

Downtown Alpharetta

Beer, wine, food tents, live music and Georgia vs. Alabama on a big screen. $15 admission; reserved tables available.

Dunwoody Oktoberfest

Sept. 27, noon–6 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 4755 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody

Biergarten, polka music, concessions and KinderZone with games. Free admission; $20 wristbands for kids’ activities.

Duluth Fall Festival

Sept. 27, 9 a.m.–7 p.m.; Sept. 28, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

3142 Hill St., Duluth

Parade, 5K run, live entertainment, food, rides, crafts, petting zoo and more. Free admission.

OCTOBER

Atlanta Greek Festival

Oct. 2, 5–10 p.m.; Oct. 3, 5–11 p.m.; Oct. 4, 11 a.m.–11 p.m.; Oct. 5, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2500 Clairmont Road, Atlanta

Authentic Greek food, live music, dance, cathedral tours and market. $5–$7 admission; free for kids 12 and under and select groups with ID.

Wire & Wood Songwriters Festival

Oct. 10, 6–11 p.m.; Oct. 11, noon–11 p.m.

Downtown Alpharetta

30+ performances, music-themed market, art and food vendors. Free admission.

Chalktoberfest Chalk & Beer Festival

Oct. 11, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Oct. 12, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. (Chalk Festival)

Marietta Square, Atlanta & Anderson Streets, Marietta

Chalk art festival both days. Oct. 11 only: craft beer festival for ages 21+. Free festival admission; beer fest $50–$55.

Atlanta Pride Festival

Oct. 11–12

Piedmont Park, 400 Park Drive, Atlanta

Parade, marches, drag shows, live entertainment and 200+ vendors. Free admission; premium passes from $95.

HarvestFest

Oct. 18, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Glover Park at Historic Marietta Square, 50 N. Park Square NE, Marietta

Market, Touch-A-Truck, kids’ festival, scarecrow contest, football watch party. Free admission.

Olde Town Fall Festival

Oct. 18, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

901 Railroad St., Conyers

45th annual festival with arts, crafts, food, kids’ activities and pets/kids costume contests. Free admission.

Little Five Points Halloween Festival & Parade

Oct. 18–19, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Little Five Points, Atlanta

Two-day Halloween party with 100+ vendors, music, skate ramps, wrestling and a parade Oct. 19 at noon. Free admission.

NOVEMBER

Chastain Park Arts Festival

Nov. 1, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Nov. 2, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Chastain Park, 4469 Stella Drive, Atlanta

More than 175 artists, acoustic music, food and drink options. Free admission.

Decatur Wine Festival

Nov. 8, 12:30–4:30 p.m.

Downtown Decatur, 101 E. Court Square, Decatur

Sample 450+ wines, enjoy food trucks and a DJ. Fundraiser for the Decatur Arts Alliance. $50–$60 admission.

If you would like to submit information for this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.