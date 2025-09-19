Fall festival & fair guide for metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025
ATLANTA - The following is a list of upcoming festivals and fairs in metro Atlanta and North Georgia. Check back often for additions to this list.
SEPTEMBER
Blue Ridge Blues & BBQ Festival
Sept. 18–20
Downtown Blue Ridge
Blues performances with BBQ vendors and Appalachian flair.
Stone Mountain Pumpkin Festival
Through Nov. 2
Stone Mountain Park, Stone Mountain
Fall celebration with glowing pumpkins, fairy tale exhibits, parades, shows and fireworks.
North Georgia State Fair
Sept. 18–28
Jim R. Miller Park, Marietta
Carnival rides, food, shows and family entertainment.
Kiwanis Coweta County Fair
Sept. 18–28
Coweta County Fairgrounds, Newnan
Carnival rides, shows, exhibits and live entertainment.
Blues & BBQ at Old Toccoa Farm
Sept. 19
Mineral Bluff
One-day event with blues music, BBQ, food and local vendors.
Arts Fest
Sept. 19–21
Creative Arts Guild, Dalton
Fine arts and crafts festival with markets, exhibitions and a preview party.
Clermont Days Festival & Parade
Sept. 19–20
Downtown Clermont
Small-town celebration with arts, food, music and a Saturday parade.
Inman Farm Heritage Days
Sept. 19–21
Minter’s Farm, South Metro
Antique tractors, engines and hands-on farm activities.
Azucar Music Festival
Sept. 20
Wolf Creek Amphitheater, South Fulton
World-class performances, food and great vibes.
JapanFest Atlanta
Sept. 20–21
Gas South Convention Center, Duluth
Celebration of Japanese culture, food, anime, martial arts and vendors.
Suwanee Fall Festival
Sept. 20, 9 a.m.–7 p.m.; Sept. 21, noon–5 p.m.
Town Center, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee
Parade, live performances, kids’ inflatables, games and crafts. Free admission; rides $1–$5.
Fall Festival at Atlanta History Center
Sept. 20, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Atlanta History Center, Atlanta
Family-friendly festival with historic demonstrations, garden activities, games, food and more.
Roswell Arts Festival
Sept. 20–21
City Hall, 38 Hill St., Roswell
The 59th annual festival features the work of more than 75 artists, live entertainment, food trucks and children’s activities. Free admission; proceeds benefit Roswell parks and recreation projects.
Big Red Apple Festival
Sept. 20
Downtown Cornelia
Apple-themed festival with local vendors and live entertainment.
Finster Fest
Sept. 20–21
Paradise Garden, Summerville
70+ folk, craft and fine artists, live music on three stages, food and fun.
Harvest Festival at Cartecay Vineyards
Sept. 20–21 & 27–28
Cartecay Vineyards, Ellijay
Vineyard celebration with wine, music, vendors and views.
Buckhead Arts Festival
Sept. 20–21
2025 Peachtree Road, Atlanta
Two-day outdoor festival with about 100 artists across multiple mediums.
Shakerag Arts & Crafts Festival
Sept. 20, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Sept. 21, noon–5 p.m.
McIntosh Trail Recreation Complex, 191 McIntosh Trail, Peachtree City
Handcrafted goods, food and drinks along Shakerag Knoll. Free admission.
Brew Moon Festival
Sept. 27, 6–10:30 p.m.
Downtown Alpharetta
Beer, wine, food tents, live music and Georgia vs. Alabama on a big screen. $15 admission; reserved tables available.
Dunwoody Oktoberfest
Sept. 27, noon–6 p.m.
St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 4755 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody
Biergarten, polka music, concessions and KinderZone with games. Free admission; $20 wristbands for kids’ activities.
Duluth Fall Festival
Sept. 27, 9 a.m.–7 p.m.; Sept. 28, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
3142 Hill St., Duluth
Parade, 5K run, live entertainment, food, rides, crafts, petting zoo and more. Free admission.
OCTOBER
Atlanta Greek Festival
Oct. 2, 5–10 p.m.; Oct. 3, 5–11 p.m.; Oct. 4, 11 a.m.–11 p.m.; Oct. 5, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2500 Clairmont Road, Atlanta
Authentic Greek food, live music, dance, cathedral tours and market. $5–$7 admission; free for kids 12 and under and select groups with ID.
Wire & Wood Songwriters Festival
Oct. 10, 6–11 p.m.; Oct. 11, noon–11 p.m.
Downtown Alpharetta
30+ performances, music-themed market, art and food vendors. Free admission.
Chalktoberfest Chalk & Beer Festival
Oct. 11, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Oct. 12, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. (Chalk Festival)
Marietta Square, Atlanta & Anderson Streets, Marietta
Chalk art festival both days. Oct. 11 only: craft beer festival for ages 21+. Free festival admission; beer fest $50–$55.
Atlanta Pride Festival
Oct. 11–12
Piedmont Park, 400 Park Drive, Atlanta
Parade, marches, drag shows, live entertainment and 200+ vendors. Free admission; premium passes from $95.
HarvestFest
Oct. 18, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Glover Park at Historic Marietta Square, 50 N. Park Square NE, Marietta
Market, Touch-A-Truck, kids’ festival, scarecrow contest, football watch party. Free admission.
Olde Town Fall Festival
Oct. 18, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
901 Railroad St., Conyers
45th annual festival with arts, crafts, food, kids’ activities and pets/kids costume contests. Free admission.
Little Five Points Halloween Festival & Parade
Oct. 18–19, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.
Little Five Points, Atlanta
Two-day Halloween party with 100+ vendors, music, skate ramps, wrestling and a parade Oct. 19 at noon. Free admission.
NOVEMBER
Chastain Park Arts Festival
Nov. 1, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Nov. 2, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Chastain Park, 4469 Stella Drive, Atlanta
More than 175 artists, acoustic music, food and drink options. Free admission.
Decatur Wine Festival
Nov. 8, 12:30–4:30 p.m.
Downtown Decatur, 101 E. Court Square, Decatur
Sample 450+ wines, enjoy food trucks and a DJ. Fundraiser for the Decatur Arts Alliance. $50–$60 admission.
If you would like to submit information for this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.