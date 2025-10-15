Halloween happenings in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025

article

Love Halloween? 🎃 You’re in luck! Metro Atlanta and North Georgia are packed with haunted houses, spooky attractions, themed events, and festive food and drink specials to get you in the spirit. Whether you’re after heart-pounding scares or lighthearted seasonal fun, there’s something for everyone this Halloween season. Check out our list below to plan your fright-filled adventures!

Haunted Houses & Scary Attractions

Outside Atlanta

Paranoia Haunted House

Select dates through Nov. 1

Canton

Two terrifying attractions under one roof make Paranoia a must-visit this Halloween season. Dare to step inside Meltdown and Sanctum for heart-pounding scares and immersive sets designed to keep you on edge. READ MORE. Recommended ages: 13+

13 Stories Haunted House

Through Nov. 1

Newnan

Spanning 54,000 square feet, Thirteen Stories is one of Georgia’s largest indoor haunts. Known for pushing limits, this attraction is packed with dark passages, loud scares, and twisted scenes that challenge even the bravest adults. Recommended ages: 13+

Terror Mills Haunted House

Seasonal (late September–October)

Jackson

Located inside an abandoned school, Terror Mills turns classrooms and hallways into eerie spaces haunted by ghosts, scares, and sudden frights.

Haunted Hills Farm

Select dates through Nov. 1

Jasper

This 15-acre farm of frights offers three unique experiences in one ticket: a spooky hayride, a haunted trail through the woods, and a blacklight 3D haunt. Recommended ages: 11+

Camp Blood Trail

Select dates through Nov. 1

Carrollton

Celebrating more than three decades of scares, Camp Blood takes thrillseekers on a half-mile trek through dark woods haunted by asylum escapees. Known for its twisted humor and jump scares, it’s a Halloween tradition in west Georgia. Recommended ages: Teens+

Nightmare’s Gate Haunted House

Select dates through Nov. 2

Douglasville

This haunted attraction packs three separate walk-through experiences into one destination. From apocalyptic ruins to disorienting corridors and haunted estates, Nightmare’s Gate combines special effects and live actors to keep visitors on edge. Recommended ages: 13+

Netherworld Haunted House

Select dates through Nov. 8

Stone Mountain

A nationally recognized haunt, Netherworld is famous for its jaw-dropping sets, elaborate costumes, and movie-quality effects. Consistently ranked among the scariest attractions in the U.S., it’s a can’t-miss for thrill-seekers. Recommended ages: 12+

Folklore Haunted House

Select dates through Nov. 8

Acworth

Folklore doubles the fear with two full-scale haunted experiences. Navigate the creepy corridors of Winter’s Estate or brave the mind-bending chaos inside the Maze of Madness. Recommended ages: 13+

House of Four Scythes Haunted Attraction

Oct. 2–12, 17–18 & 24–25

Cumming

This volunteer-run haunt packs in high-energy scares with shifting floors, strobe lights, fog effects, and eerie characters around every corner. Admission also includes entry to the Carnival of Screams clown maze. Recommended ages: 12+

Haunted Trails at Old Car City

Fridays & Saturdays, Oct. 3 – Nov. 1

White

By day, Old Car City is a sprawling graveyard of rusted vehicles. By night, the junkyard transforms into a haunted trail filled with eerie lights, ghostly figures, and plenty of surprises lurking among the cars. Recommended ages: 13+

Zombie Farms

Fridays & Saturdays, Oct. 4 – Nov. 8

Winterville

Set just outside Athens, Zombie Farms brings horror to life in a real farm setting. The outdoor trail winds through creepy woods and fields as actors bring nightmares to life. Guests under 16 must be with an adult. Recommended ages: 12+

SPECIAL HALLOWEEN EVENTS

In Atlanta

The Wicked Pig Halloween Pop-Up Bar

Through Nov. 1

Buckhead / Atlanta

The Blind Pig transforms into "The Wicked Pig," a Halloween pop-up with creepy décor, themed cocktails, and spooky ambience.

Midtown Halloween Block Party

Oct. 25

1197 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

One wristband unlocks entry to more than 35 Midtown venues with no cover. Expect food and drink specials, complimentary shots, and a $500 costume contest at Politan Row. The block party kicks off at 6 p.m.

Little 5 Points Halloween Festival & Parade

Oct. 18–19

Intersection of Moreland & Euclid avenues NE, Atlanta

A two-day celebration featuring live music, wrestling, art and vintage vendors, and the Monster Sticker Hunt. The legendary parade — the largest Halloween parade in the Southeast — steps off Sunday at noon.

Amore e Amore: Nightmare on Highland

Oct. 31

467 North Highland Ave., Atlanta

The Italian eatery transforms into a haunted hideaway with eerie décor, a roaming magician, a DJ set, and a four-course prix fixe dinner. Guests 21+ can enter the costume contest while enjoying cocktails and Italian fare.

Wicked Hideaway Pop-Up at AltaToro

Oct. 3 – Nov. 2

Atlanta

AltaToro’s patio becomes a Halloween lounge with glowing jack-o’-lanterns, spooky lights, themed cocktails, and photo ops. Fire shows light up the nights Wednesday through Sunday.

Haunted History & Ghost Tours at Fox Theatre

Sept.–Oct. (select dates)

660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta

Hear chilling tales of the Fox Theatre’s haunted past during guided tours. The Ghost Tour version goes deeper, including exclusive access to the eerie sub-basement. Ghost Tours run Oct. 27–28.

Little 5 Points Ghost Tours

October (select nights)

Little 5 Points, Atlanta

Guides lead visitors through one of Atlanta’s quirkiest neighborhoods, sharing haunted tales and paranormal lore. These popular tours often sell out in advance.

Fright Night at Fernbank Museum

Oct. 31, 7–11 p.m.

767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta

Fernbank hosts an adults-only Halloween bash featuring DJs, cocktails, costumes, and a chance to party among the dinosaurs.

Brick-or-Treat Adult Night

Oct. 24, 6–9 p.m.

LEGO® Discovery Center, 3500 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta

An adults-only Halloween event at the LEGO Discovery Center with themed activities and spooky fun, all for $20.99 admission.

Legends and Lore at Rhodes Hall

Oct. 24–30

1516 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta

Explore Atlanta’s 1904 "Castle on Peachtree" with candlelit tours and ghost stories about mysterious sightings, eerie sounds, and paranormal encounters. Tickets $45.

Howl-O-Ween Tea at Waldorf Astoria Atlanta

Oct. 25–26

3376 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta

The hotel’s afternoon tea gets a spooky twist with themed bites, cocktails, and a chance to bring along canine companions. Puppy influencers join the fun, with proceeds supporting a local animal charity.

Dinosaur Trick-or-Treat at Fernbank Museum

Oct. 25, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

767 Clifton Rd. NE, Atlanta

Families can trick-or-treat through the museum among dinosaurs and exhibits, with crafts, candy, and costumes encouraged. Free for members, included with general admission.

Beyond the Grave Rave at Park Tavern

Oct. 31 – Nov. 1, 9 p.m.–2 a.m.

500 10th St. NE, Atlanta

This late-night Halloween party features DJ Sir Luke spinning EDM and dance hits, drink specials, and a big costume contest. Rain or shine, the dance floor stays packed.

Scarecrows in the Garden at Atlanta Botanical Garden

October

1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta

Celebrate fall with dozens of creative scarecrows lining the garden paths, along with special October programming including Goblins in the Garden for families.

Atlanta Horror in Grant Park: Festival & Haunted Trail

Oct. 24–26 & Oct. 31

Grant Park

This community festival blends Halloween fun with big scares. Families can enjoy food trucks, music, games, and vendors during the day, while thrill-seekers can purchase tickets for the haunted trail that runs after dark. Recommended ages: All

Haunted Seas at Georgia Aquarium

Oct. 3 – Nov. 2

Downtown Atlanta

Georgia Aquarium gets spooky with Halloween décor, themed sea-life shows, costumed characters, and special activities for the season.

Atlanta Ghosts – Haunted Walking Tours

Select nights in October

Downtown & Midtown Atlanta

Guided evening tours explore haunted history, ghost stories, and paranormal tales of Atlanta’s historic neighborhoods.

Outside Atlanta

Hocus Pocus Pop-Up Bar at Mercantile Social

Sept. 5 – Oct. 31

North Main Street, Alpharetta

Inspired by the cult classic film, this pop-up bar serves themed cocktails in a witchy atmosphere filled with Hocus Pocus-style décor.

Monster Mash Pickleball Round Robin at Pickle and Social

Oct. 25, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Pickle and Social, Gwinnett County

A spooktacular morning of pickleball! Costumes encouraged — each costume earns players one mulligan per game. Cost is $50 per pair.

Halloween on the Green at Pickle and Social

Oct. 25, 7–11 p.m.

Pickle and Social, Gwinnett County

A lively evening with spooky music bingo, games, and open-play pickleball for anyone in costume (free with costume!). Themed cocktails available all month long. Free entry.

Gialloween Party at il Giallo

Oct. 26, 6 p.m.

il Giallo, Sandy Springs

This annual bash features live music from Java Monkey and an all-you-can-eat buffet of seafood, meats, pasta, and desserts. Costumes encouraged. Tickets $59.

Halloween Pop-Up at Lagarde

October (ongoing)

Lagarde, Chamblee

Sip spooky cocktails like Witches Brew and Dracula’s Sangria while surrounded by eerie décor and haunted vibes at this seasonal pop-up.

Halloween Party at The Colonnade

Oct. 31, 5 p.m.–close

The Colonnade, Atlanta

Celebrate Halloween with a DJ spinning tunes and a costume contest with prizes at 8:30 p.m.

Roaring Social Halloween – Alpharetta

Oct. 31, 5 p.m.–close

Roaring Social, Alpharetta

Live music by HotFlash at 8 p.m., specialty cocktails, and a $500 costume contest. Guests in costume receive a complimentary Halloween cocktail with cover.

Roaring Social Halloween – Decatur

Oct. 31, 5 p.m.–close

Roaring Social, Decatur

Enjoy live music by Hot Candy, themed cocktails, and a $500 costume contest. Guests in costume get a free Halloween cocktail with cover.

Fairway Social Halloween Cocktails

Oct. 7 – Nov. 1

Alpharetta & Trilith locations

Sip Halloween-themed cocktails throughout October, including Blood Sample, Witches Brew, Forester’s Cauldron, and Swamp Thing.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors

Oct. 10 – Nov. 2

Woodstock Arts Theatre, 8534 Main St., Woodstock

A hilarious stage spoof of Bram Stoker’s classic tale brings big laughs along with the chills. Tickets start at $21.

If you would like to submit and item for this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.