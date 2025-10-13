Popular haunt adds "paranoia" to Halloween season

The Brief Canton's Paranoia Haunted House has been a Halloween tradition for 15 years, drawing haunt fans from across the country to walk through its ghoulish halls. The attraction features two separate walk-through experiences, called Meltdown and Sanctum. Tickets are available for both haunts ($35) or Meltdown only ($25), and there’s also a Fast Pass Combo Ticket option ($60) that’ll get you in quicker during busy nights.



It's been one of Metro Atlanta's top haunts for 15 years, and if you're feeling a little "paranoid" about entering its doors this season…you're not alone!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we worked up the nerve to make a return visit to Paranoia, the popular walk-through haunted attraction in Canton. Actually, it’s two walk-through attractions, called Meltdown and Sanctum — and both are as terrifying as they sound. Tickets are available for both haunts ($35) or Meltdown only ($25), and there’s also a Fast Pass Combo Ticket option ($60) that’ll get you in much quicker…if you dare.

Oh, and the horrors aren’t limited to the inside of the Paranoia building; you’ll find some truly twisted creatures stalking the outdoor queue area, along with some chilling photo opportunities. There’s no age limit to experience Paranoia, although the team recommends that visitors under the age of 13 be accompanied by an adult. And staffers say the attractions are wheelchair accessible.

As for specifics about what you’ll find inside both Meltdown and Sanctum…well…we’re not going to spoil the surprises! But you can click the video player in this article to get a peek at our horror-movie-come-to-life experience this morning on Good Day!

Paranoia is located at 2075 Marietta Highway in Canton, and it’s open on select dates through Saturday, November 1st. Click here for more information on the attraction.