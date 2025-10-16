Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Oct. 17-19, 2025

article

Here’s your guide to metro Atlanta and North Georgia fun for Oct. 17–19—from festivals and concerts to family outings and Halloween happenings. Scan the listings for dates, locations and links to plan your weekend.

Festivals & Special Events

Inside Atlanta

Off The Wall @ 725 Ponce: William Downs

Oct. 17–18

725 Ponce, along the Atlanta BeltLine

Atlanta artist William Downs creates large-scale digital murals live, accompanied by an ambient soundscape.

Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon 40th Anniversary Screenings

Oct. 19–21

Select theaters across metro Atlanta

Motown meets martial arts in this cult classic’s 40th anniversary re-release, featuring an introduction by star Taimak.

Outside Atlanta

Night Mode at Mimms Museum

Oct. 17

Mimms Museum, Roswell

Experience the museum after hours during this special evening event featuring extended exhibit access, a cash bar with wine, beer, and soft drinks, and a laid-back atmosphere perfect for a Friday night out. Regular admission applies; free for members.

Wings Over North Georgia Air Show

Oct. 17–19

Richard Russell Regional Airport, Rome

North Georgia’s premier air show returns with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, twilight and night flights, a Friday evening concert with Kurt Thomas, drone show, fireworks, and a full weekend lineup of world-class aviation performances.

Georgia Apple Festival

Oct. 18-19

Lions Club Fairgrounds, Ellijay

300+ arts and crafts vendors, live music, and all things apple in the North Georgia mountains.

Scottish Festival and Highland Games

Oct. 18–19

Stone Mountain Park

Celebrate Scottish heritage with pipe bands, Highland athletics, music, dancing, and vendors.

Denim Fest at The Mill on Etowah

Oct. 18

The Mill on Etowah, 225 Reformation Parkway, Canton

Enjoy SEC football on the big screen, pop-up bars, carnival rides, local vendors, festive food, and locally grown flower arrangements.

HarvestFest

Oct. 19

Historic Marietta Square, Glover Park, 50 N. Park Square NE, Marietta

Celebrate fall with scarecrow displays, contests, carnival games, crafts, and a kid’s festival. Free admission.

Loganville Autumn Fest

Oct. 19

Downtown Loganville

Enjoy live music, local vendors, food trucks, and children’s activities in downtown Loganville. Free admission.

14th Annual Stories in the Garden

Oct. 19

Hills & Dales Estate, 1916 Hills and Dales Drive, LaGrange

An afternoon of storytelling beneath the pecan trees with Appalachian storytellers and Felicia Moore. Free admission.

Halloween

Inside Atlanta

Little 5 Points Halloween Festival and Parade

Oct. 18–19

Little 5 Points, Atlanta

The annual Halloween celebration features more than 100 vendors, live music, wrestling, food, and a parade starting at 2 p.m. Sunday. Free.

Goblins in the Garden

Oct. 18

Atlanta Botanical Garden

Kids can show off costumes, decorate pumpkins, ride ponies, and enjoy performances at this family event.

Boo at the Zoo

Weekends in October

Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta

Kids can trick-or-treat, play games, make crafts, and meet costumed characters during this family-friendly Halloween celebration. Included with general admission.

Haunted Seas

Through Nov. 2

Georgia Aquarium, downtown Atlanta

Dive into Halloween fun with whimsical characters, spooky décor, and aquatic frights for all ages.

Outside Atlanta

Oak Hill Cemetery Tours

Oct. 17 & 25

Oak Hill Cemetery, Newnan

Guided dusk strolls with storytellers, musicians, and vendors. Includes BBQ buffet. 90-minute tour. $65 adults, $30 children. VIP tickets available.

Halloween Craft Market

Oct. 18

The Hyde Out Diner, 6674 Glade Road SE, Acworth

Browse handmade goods, seasonal décor, unique gifts, baked treats, and local art at this festive market.

Smyrna’s Spooky Festival

Oct. 19

Village Green, 200 Village Green Circle, Smyrna

Trick-or-treating, costume contests, vendors, and live entertainment throughout downtown Smyrna. Free admission.

Live Music

Inside Atlanta

Jazz on the Lawn

Oct. 18

Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta

Enjoy a smooth autumn evening with Joe Gransden’s Big Band and vocalist Karla Harris performing under the stars. Guests may bring blankets or lawn chairs. Tickets start at $38.43.

The Cult and Death Cult

Oct. 18

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta

The Cult celebrates its Death Cult era, featuring Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy, with special guests Patriarchy. Tickets required.

NBA YoungBoy

Oct. 18

State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta

American rapper known for hits like "Right Foot Creep" and "Outside Today" performs live. Tickets required.

Outside Atlanta

Gavin Adcock: Need To Tour

Oct. 17

Akins Ford Arena, Athens

Watkinsville native Gavin Adcock headlines with Conner Smith and Lanie Gardner for a high-energy country music night.

Slippery When Wet — Bon Jovi Tribute

Oct. 18

MadLife, 8722 Main Street, Woodstock

Enjoy an evening of classic Bon Jovi hits with this high-energy tribute band. Tickets required.

All-Nashville Roadshow at Trilith

Oct. 18

Central Park at Trilith, 210 Trilith Pkwy, Fayetteville

Enjoy live Nashville acts, local food, craft brews, and Americana vibes under the stars. Tickets $39–$59.

O Brother Where Art Thou

Oct. 19

Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square NE, Marietta

The Strand Ole Opry takes on the music of O Brother, Where Art Thou? Tickets required.

Atlanta Blues Society Gathering & Jam

Oct. 19

Napoleon’s Grill, Decatur

Bring your instrument and join the jam session. Raffle prizes benefit the Blue Flame Fund.

Historic Athens Porchfest

Oct. 19

Multiple neighborhoods, Athens

More than 250 porches across seven neighborhoods host family-friendly live music. Free.

Theater, Film & Art

Inside Atlanta

Atlanta Horror Film Festival

Oct. 17–19

Limelight Theater, Atlanta

Showcasing more than 170 horror shorts and features, plus mixers, panels, and late-night parties.

R. Land & Tony Price Exhibition

Oct. 17–18

Joe’s Coffeehouse, East Atlanta

Local legend R. Land teams up with visual artist Tony Price for a two-night exhibition featuring bold new works and Atlanta’s iconic street art imagery. Admission is free.

GRIT Exhibition at Alday Hunken Gallery

Ongoing

Alday Hunken Gallery, 785 Echo St. NW, Atlanta

A multimedia art show celebrating endurance and creativity, featuring 26 artists, installations, and performance art.

The Rocket Men

Through Nov. 2

Synchronicity Theatre, Peachtree Street, Atlanta

This original play tells the story of former Nazi scientists — portrayed by women — who helped America reach the moon.

Kimberly Akimbo

Through Oct. 19

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

The Tony-winning musical follows a teenage girl navigating family dysfunction, first love, and a rare genetic condition.

Spookhouse Annie & The Ghastly Dreadfuls

Through early November

Center for Puppetry Arts, Midtown Atlanta

Family-friendly Halloween fun with Spookhouse Annie and the adult-oriented Ghastly Dreadfuls, featuring live music, puppetry, and dance.

Foodie Events

Outside Atlanta

Roswell Town Square Dinner

Oct. 19

Roswell Town Square

Enjoy a four-course family-style feast curated by Chef Derek Dollar with optional wine pairings. Reservations required. $130 per person.

Decatur BBQ Fest

Oct. 19

Harmony Park, Oakview Road, Decatur

Enjoy barbecue from local pitmasters, live music, and a wing-eating contest. Free admission.

Alpharetta Restaurant Week

Through Oct. 19

Various restaurants, Alpharetta

More than 45 restaurants offer multi-course specials priced $20–$60 during this annual dining week.

Hapeville’s Downtown Live: Chili Cook-Off

Oct. 18 | 4–7 p.m.

Hapeville Arts Alley, Downtown Hapeville

Wrap up the Downtown Live concert series with chili tastings, live music, and a community fundraiser. Free admission.

Sports & Outdoors

Outside Atlanta

LT Open Pickleball Tournament & Andre Agassi Autograph Session

Oct. 17–19

Life Time Peachtree Corners, 6350 Courtside Dr. NW, Peachtree Corners

Tennis legend Andre Agassi headlines the world’s first singles-only professional pickleball tournament, with a free autograph signing on Sunday, Oct. 19. Fans can enjoy matches featuring top players, live music, food, family fun, and a courtside meet-and-greet.

Sunset on the Bald

Oct. 18 & 25

Brasstown Bald, near Young Harris & Blairsville

Watch the sunset from Georgia’s highest peak with extended hours, summit shuttles, and panoramic views.

Mableton Pumpkin Chase

Oct. 19

Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton

Dress in costume and join a 5K run or walk to benefit the It Starts With Me 2 Foundation. $35.

Paint Gwinnett Pink 5K Walk/Run for Breast Cancer

Oct. 19

Gas South District, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth

Walk or run in support of breast cancer survivors and the Northside Hospital Cancer Institute. $50 walkers/runners; $35 survivors.

COMING UP

Inside Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors

Oct. 22

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

The Hawks open their season against the Raptors with halftime performance by Quavo. Tickets start at $22.

A CHaRM’ing Evening with Yacht Rock Revue

Oct. 23

The Stave Room, 199 Armour Drive NE, Atlanta

Enjoy smooth tunes and cocktails at this annual fundraiser supporting CHaRM recycling centers. Tickets $75–$85.

Riley Green with Special Guest Dasha

Oct. 23

The Eastern, 777 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta

Country stars Riley Green and Dasha perform in an exclusive concert for Wells Fargo Autograph cardholders.

Sumo + Sushi

Oct. 24–26

Shadowbox Studios, 1415 Constitution Road SE, Atlanta

Enjoy sushi and drinks while watching and learning about sumo wrestling. All-ages shows Sunday.

Boo-Nanza

Oct. 26

Skiptown, 200 Arizona Ave. NE, Atlanta

Halloween party for pups featuring costume contests, treat stations, games, and fall drink specials.

Halloween at Hogwarts with ASO

Oct. 26

Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Enjoy magical music from Harry Potter films and classic Halloween scores.

Outside Atlanta

Jeff Kinney’s Partypooper Tour – Diary of a Wimpy Kid #20 Celebration

Oct. 24

Decatur City Church, 1995 Clairmont Road, Decatur

Join author Jeff Kinney for a hilarious game show–style event celebrating Diary of a Wimpy Kid #20. Family-friendly fun.

The Cosmic De-Evolution Tour: DEVO & The B-52’s

Oct. 25

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta

New Wave icons DEVO and The B-52’s unite for one unforgettable night. Tickets required.

Wild Rumpus Halloween Celebration

Oct. 25

Downtown Athens

The 17th annual celebration features costumes, parades, drumming, food, and live music. Free, all ages.

Spirits & Spice Festival

Oct. 25

Downtown Newnan

Sample spooky cocktails, enjoy a chili cook-off, and shop vendors and artists.

Crafts & Drafts Festival

Oct. 25–26

Downtown Smyrna

More than 150 booths of arts, crafts, food, and live music, plus kids’ activities. Free admission.

5th Annual Día de los Muertos Intercultural Fest

Oct. 26

Downtown Cartersville

Celebrate Day of the Dead with Latin music, food, and cultural exhibits. Free admission.

