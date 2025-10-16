Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Oct. 17-19, 2025
ATLANTA - Here’s your guide to metro Atlanta and North Georgia fun for Oct. 17–19—from festivals and concerts to family outings and Halloween happenings. Scan the listings for dates, locations and links to plan your weekend.
Festivals & Special Events
Inside Atlanta
Off The Wall @ 725 Ponce: William Downs
Oct. 17–18
725 Ponce, along the Atlanta BeltLine
Atlanta artist William Downs creates large-scale digital murals live, accompanied by an ambient soundscape.
Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon 40th Anniversary Screenings
Oct. 19–21
Select theaters across metro Atlanta
Motown meets martial arts in this cult classic’s 40th anniversary re-release, featuring an introduction by star Taimak.
MORE: Fall festival & fair guide for metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025
Outside Atlanta
Night Mode at Mimms Museum
Oct. 17
Mimms Museum, Roswell
Experience the museum after hours during this special evening event featuring extended exhibit access, a cash bar with wine, beer, and soft drinks, and a laid-back atmosphere perfect for a Friday night out. Regular admission applies; free for members.
Wings Over North Georgia Air Show
Oct. 17–19
Richard Russell Regional Airport, Rome
North Georgia’s premier air show returns with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, twilight and night flights, a Friday evening concert with Kurt Thomas, drone show, fireworks, and a full weekend lineup of world-class aviation performances.
Georgia Apple Festival
Oct. 18-19
Lions Club Fairgrounds, Ellijay
300+ arts and crafts vendors, live music, and all things apple in the North Georgia mountains.
Scottish Festival and Highland Games
Oct. 18–19
Stone Mountain Park
Celebrate Scottish heritage with pipe bands, Highland athletics, music, dancing, and vendors.
Denim Fest at The Mill on Etowah
Oct. 18
The Mill on Etowah, 225 Reformation Parkway, Canton
Enjoy SEC football on the big screen, pop-up bars, carnival rides, local vendors, festive food, and locally grown flower arrangements.
HarvestFest
Oct. 19
Historic Marietta Square, Glover Park, 50 N. Park Square NE, Marietta
Celebrate fall with scarecrow displays, contests, carnival games, crafts, and a kid’s festival. Free admission.
Loganville Autumn Fest
Oct. 19
Downtown Loganville
Enjoy live music, local vendors, food trucks, and children’s activities in downtown Loganville. Free admission.
14th Annual Stories in the Garden
Oct. 19
Hills & Dales Estate, 1916 Hills and Dales Drive, LaGrange
An afternoon of storytelling beneath the pecan trees with Appalachian storytellers and Felicia Moore. Free admission.
Halloween
Inside Atlanta
Little 5 Points Halloween Festival and Parade
Oct. 18–19
Little 5 Points, Atlanta
The annual Halloween celebration features more than 100 vendors, live music, wrestling, food, and a parade starting at 2 p.m. Sunday. Free.
Goblins in the Garden
Oct. 18
Atlanta Botanical Garden
Kids can show off costumes, decorate pumpkins, ride ponies, and enjoy performances at this family event.
Boo at the Zoo
Weekends in October
Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta
Kids can trick-or-treat, play games, make crafts, and meet costumed characters during this family-friendly Halloween celebration. Included with general admission.
Haunted Seas
Through Nov. 2
Georgia Aquarium, downtown Atlanta
Dive into Halloween fun with whimsical characters, spooky décor, and aquatic frights for all ages.
MORE: Halloween happenings in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025
Outside Atlanta
Oak Hill Cemetery Tours
Oct. 17 & 25
Oak Hill Cemetery, Newnan
Guided dusk strolls with storytellers, musicians, and vendors. Includes BBQ buffet. 90-minute tour. $65 adults, $30 children. VIP tickets available.
Halloween Craft Market
Oct. 18
The Hyde Out Diner, 6674 Glade Road SE, Acworth
Browse handmade goods, seasonal décor, unique gifts, baked treats, and local art at this festive market.
Smyrna’s Spooky Festival
Oct. 19
Village Green, 200 Village Green Circle, Smyrna
Trick-or-treating, costume contests, vendors, and live entertainment throughout downtown Smyrna. Free admission.
Live Music
Inside Atlanta
Jazz on the Lawn
Oct. 18
Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta
Enjoy a smooth autumn evening with Joe Gransden’s Big Band and vocalist Karla Harris performing under the stars. Guests may bring blankets or lawn chairs. Tickets start at $38.43.
The Cult and Death Cult
Oct. 18
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta
The Cult celebrates its Death Cult era, featuring Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy, with special guests Patriarchy. Tickets required.
NBA YoungBoy
Oct. 18
State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta
American rapper known for hits like "Right Foot Creep" and "Outside Today" performs live. Tickets required.
Outside Atlanta
Gavin Adcock: Need To Tour
Oct. 17
Akins Ford Arena, Athens
Watkinsville native Gavin Adcock headlines with Conner Smith and Lanie Gardner for a high-energy country music night.
Slippery When Wet — Bon Jovi Tribute
Oct. 18
MadLife, 8722 Main Street, Woodstock
Enjoy an evening of classic Bon Jovi hits with this high-energy tribute band. Tickets required.
All-Nashville Roadshow at Trilith
Oct. 18
Central Park at Trilith, 210 Trilith Pkwy, Fayetteville
Enjoy live Nashville acts, local food, craft brews, and Americana vibes under the stars. Tickets $39–$59.
O Brother Where Art Thou
Oct. 19
Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square NE, Marietta
The Strand Ole Opry takes on the music of O Brother, Where Art Thou? Tickets required.
Atlanta Blues Society Gathering & Jam
Oct. 19
Napoleon’s Grill, Decatur
Bring your instrument and join the jam session. Raffle prizes benefit the Blue Flame Fund.
Historic Athens Porchfest
Oct. 19
Multiple neighborhoods, Athens
More than 250 porches across seven neighborhoods host family-friendly live music. Free.
Theater, Film & Art
Inside Atlanta
Atlanta Horror Film Festival
Oct. 17–19
Limelight Theater, Atlanta
Showcasing more than 170 horror shorts and features, plus mixers, panels, and late-night parties.
R. Land & Tony Price Exhibition
Oct. 17–18
Joe’s Coffeehouse, East Atlanta
Local legend R. Land teams up with visual artist Tony Price for a two-night exhibition featuring bold new works and Atlanta’s iconic street art imagery. Admission is free.
GRIT Exhibition at Alday Hunken Gallery
Ongoing
Alday Hunken Gallery, 785 Echo St. NW, Atlanta
A multimedia art show celebrating endurance and creativity, featuring 26 artists, installations, and performance art.
The Rocket Men
Through Nov. 2
Synchronicity Theatre, Peachtree Street, Atlanta
This original play tells the story of former Nazi scientists — portrayed by women — who helped America reach the moon.
Kimberly Akimbo
Through Oct. 19
Fox Theatre, Atlanta
The Tony-winning musical follows a teenage girl navigating family dysfunction, first love, and a rare genetic condition.
Spookhouse Annie & The Ghastly Dreadfuls
Through early November
Center for Puppetry Arts, Midtown Atlanta
Family-friendly Halloween fun with Spookhouse Annie and the adult-oriented Ghastly Dreadfuls, featuring live music, puppetry, and dance.
Foodie Events
Outside Atlanta
Roswell Town Square Dinner
Oct. 19
Roswell Town Square
Enjoy a four-course family-style feast curated by Chef Derek Dollar with optional wine pairings. Reservations required. $130 per person.
Decatur BBQ Fest
Oct. 19
Harmony Park, Oakview Road, Decatur
Enjoy barbecue from local pitmasters, live music, and a wing-eating contest. Free admission.
Alpharetta Restaurant Week
Through Oct. 19
Various restaurants, Alpharetta
More than 45 restaurants offer multi-course specials priced $20–$60 during this annual dining week.
Hapeville’s Downtown Live: Chili Cook-Off
Oct. 18 | 4–7 p.m.
Hapeville Arts Alley, Downtown Hapeville
Wrap up the Downtown Live concert series with chili tastings, live music, and a community fundraiser. Free admission.
Sports & Outdoors
Outside Atlanta
LT Open Pickleball Tournament & Andre Agassi Autograph Session
Oct. 17–19
Life Time Peachtree Corners, 6350 Courtside Dr. NW, Peachtree Corners
Tennis legend Andre Agassi headlines the world’s first singles-only professional pickleball tournament, with a free autograph signing on Sunday, Oct. 19. Fans can enjoy matches featuring top players, live music, food, family fun, and a courtside meet-and-greet.
Sunset on the Bald
Oct. 18 & 25
Brasstown Bald, near Young Harris & Blairsville
Watch the sunset from Georgia’s highest peak with extended hours, summit shuttles, and panoramic views.
Mableton Pumpkin Chase
Oct. 19
Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton
Dress in costume and join a 5K run or walk to benefit the It Starts With Me 2 Foundation. $35.
Paint Gwinnett Pink 5K Walk/Run for Breast Cancer
Oct. 19
Gas South District, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth
Walk or run in support of breast cancer survivors and the Northside Hospital Cancer Institute. $50 walkers/runners; $35 survivors.
COMING UP
Inside Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors
Oct. 22
State Farm Arena, Atlanta
The Hawks open their season against the Raptors with halftime performance by Quavo. Tickets start at $22.
A CHaRM’ing Evening with Yacht Rock Revue
Oct. 23
The Stave Room, 199 Armour Drive NE, Atlanta
Enjoy smooth tunes and cocktails at this annual fundraiser supporting CHaRM recycling centers. Tickets $75–$85.
Riley Green with Special Guest Dasha
Oct. 23
The Eastern, 777 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta
Country stars Riley Green and Dasha perform in an exclusive concert for Wells Fargo Autograph cardholders.
Sumo + Sushi
Oct. 24–26
Shadowbox Studios, 1415 Constitution Road SE, Atlanta
Enjoy sushi and drinks while watching and learning about sumo wrestling. All-ages shows Sunday.
Boo-Nanza
Oct. 26
Skiptown, 200 Arizona Ave. NE, Atlanta
Halloween party for pups featuring costume contests, treat stations, games, and fall drink specials.
Halloween at Hogwarts with ASO
Oct. 26
Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
Enjoy magical music from Harry Potter films and classic Halloween scores.
Outside Atlanta
Jeff Kinney’s Partypooper Tour – Diary of a Wimpy Kid #20 Celebration
Oct. 24
Decatur City Church, 1995 Clairmont Road, Decatur
Join author Jeff Kinney for a hilarious game show–style event celebrating Diary of a Wimpy Kid #20. Family-friendly fun.
The Cosmic De-Evolution Tour: DEVO & The B-52’s
Oct. 25
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta
New Wave icons DEVO and The B-52’s unite for one unforgettable night. Tickets required.
Wild Rumpus Halloween Celebration
Oct. 25
Downtown Athens
The 17th annual celebration features costumes, parades, drumming, food, and live music. Free, all ages.
Spirits & Spice Festival
Oct. 25
Downtown Newnan
Sample spooky cocktails, enjoy a chili cook-off, and shop vendors and artists.
Crafts & Drafts Festival
Oct. 25–26
Downtown Smyrna
More than 150 booths of arts, crafts, food, and live music, plus kids’ activities. Free admission.
5th Annual Día de los Muertos Intercultural Fest
Oct. 26
Downtown Cartersville
Celebrate Day of the Dead with Latin music, food, and cultural exhibits. Free admission.
If you would like to submit an event for a future listing, please send an email with the information in the above format to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.