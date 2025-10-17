Blue Angels grounded, but Wings Over North Georgia Air Show still on

article

The Brief The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will not perform at this weekend’s Wings Over North Georgia Air Show due to the ongoing government shutdown. The air show will still take place Oct. 17–19 in Rome with a full lineup of civilian performers. Ticket holders will receive a discount code for a future event in light of the Blue Angels’ cancellation.



The Wings Over North Georgia Air Show will take place this weekend in Rome — but without one of its biggest attractions.

What we know:

Organizers confirmed that the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will not be performing at this year’s show after the U.S. Senate failed to pass a federal budget before the weekend. The team’s appearance was canceled due to the ongoing government shutdown, which prevents military demonstration teams from participating in public events.

Despite the setback, air show organizers say the three-day event at Russell Regional Airport will continue as planned from Oct. 17–19, featuring a full lineup of civilian performers.

Friday’s opening includes a concert, twilight and night air show, drone display, and fireworks finale — all new additions for 2025. Aerial performances and family activities will continue throughout Saturday and Sunday.

In recognition of the Blue Angels’ cancellation, current ticket holders will receive a discount code for a future air show in Rome.

Performers this year include the "Chuters" Skydiving Team, Redline Air Shows, Bob Carlton’s Fox Jet Sailplane, Kyle Fowler’s Long EZ, Buck Roetman’s Pitts, Jive Kerby’s T-28 Mad Dog, Scott Yoak’s P-51 Mustang, Jim Tobul’s F-4U Corsair, and a Jet Car Show.

Click here for more information about the event.